Training Camp Notebook: Why Shane Steichen sees Keenan Allen as good fit with Daniel Jones & in Colts' offense

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Keenan Allen hasn't lost a step, the 34-year-old wide receiver joked Wednesday, because he never had a step to begin with.
So how does a guy who ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at his pro day – which is in the third percentile among wide receivers since 1999 – catch over a thousand passes going on his 14th year in the NFL?
"He's the most cerebral receiver I've ever been around," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "He sees the game like a quarterback."
Allen for over a decade has been a best friend to his quarterbacks, primarily Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert. He doesn't have to be Daniel Jones' best friend with the Colts – not with Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren all here – but his knowledge of how to attack different leverages and defenses should quickly make him a friendly target for Jones.
There's a reason, after all, third downs became known as "third and Keenan" with the Chargers over the last decade. Since 1977, Allen has the sixth-most chain-moving catches on third down:
|Player
|3rd down receptions resulting in a 1st down
|Jerry Rice
306
|Cris Carter
267
|Tony Gonzalez
266
|Anquan Boldin
256
|Larry Fitzgerald
255
|Keenan Allen
251
|Antonio Gates
248
|Derrick Mason
242
|Tim Brown
239
|Reggie Wayne
238
"He's a bigger body guy and can create separation," Jones said. "I think on third down he's been huge, you look at the past few years. Just another guy who knows how to get open and create space, I think that's helpful to have."
Steichen, for his part, can't wait to see how Jones and Allen hit it off based on the cerebral way the quarterback and receiver see the game.
"It's going to be real fun," Steichen said. "Those conversations that those guys are going to have, just the ins and outs on how to run routes, what they're looking at through a game plan week, going into game sideline adjustments. I think that's going to be a really smooth transition with those two."
The Colts aren't asking Allen to step in and save a struggling group of pass-catchers – Jones didn't throw an incompletion during Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons – nor are they bringing him in as a result of a long-term concern with Pierce, who remains on PUP following offseason ankle/heel surgery. Steichen said Pierce is in a "good spot" and is hopeful they'll get him back sooner rather than later.
The Colts also don't see Allen's skillset as being redundant with Downs or Warren, who each bring their own flavor to this offense.
Instead, the Colts see Allen as adding more versatility to an offense that can morph into different versions of itself based on its opposition every week.
"He's been in this league for a long time, and he sees it like a quarterback," Steichen re-iterated. "So when we're talking about putting in routes and concepts and stuff, he knows how to attack it. Those conversations are really smooth with him, and I'm looking forward to getting back to those conversations.
"You know, it's been I don't know, five or six years, but it's it's great to have here."
News & Notes from Wednesday's practice:
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (groin) did not participate.
- Allen did not participate on Wednesday but will work into individual drills on Thursday. He won't play in the Colts' preseason game Saturday against the Falcons, but the Colts "will really get him going next week," Steichen said.
- Tight end Tyler Warren exited practice with a groin injury, Steichen said.
- As previously mentioned, the ball didn't hit the ground on any of Daniel Jones' dropbacks (save for an incompletion to Ashton Dulin that drew pass interference).
- Wide receiver Josh Downs caught a tipped pass and dashed into the end zone for a long touchdown from Jones, and later hauled in a Jones deep ball.
- With Warren sidelined, tight end Will Mallory got involved with the Colts' first-team offense; he also caught a pass up the seam from quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. for a chunk gain.
- Cornerback Justin Walley had a pick-six of Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a late-practice move-the-ball period.
- In that move-the-ball period, the Colts' defense seemed to create confusion for Tagovailoa – much as it did in Week 1 of the 2025 season – leading to a dirted pass at one point and not a whole lot of yards gained for Atlanta's offense.
- Running back Seth McGowan took a swing pass from Jones and dashed upfield for an explosive gain.
- Kicker Blake Grupe made all five of his attempts, including from 54 yards; kicker Spencer Shrader went three of four with his lone miss from 54.