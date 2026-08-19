Training Camp Notebook: Why Shane Steichen sees Keenan Allen as good fit with Daniel Jones & in Colts' offense

"He's a bigger body guy and can create separation," Jones said. "I think on third down he's been huge, you look at the past few years. Just another guy who knows how to get open and create space, I think that's helpful to have."

Steichen, for his part, can't wait to see how Jones and Allen hit it off based on the cerebral way the quarterback and receiver see the game.

"It's going to be real fun," Steichen said. "Those conversations that those guys are going to have, just the ins and outs on how to run routes, what they're looking at through a game plan week, going into game sideline adjustments. I think that's going to be a really smooth transition with those two."

The Colts aren't asking Allen to step in and save a struggling group of pass-catchers – Jones didn't throw an incompletion during Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons – nor are they bringing him in as a result of a long-term concern with Pierce, who remains on PUP following offseason ankle/heel surgery. Steichen said Pierce is in a "good spot" and is hopeful they'll get him back sooner rather than later.

The Colts also don't see Allen's skillset as being redundant with Downs or Warren, who each bring their own flavor to this offense.

Instead, the Colts see Allen as adding more versatility to an offense that can morph into different versions of itself based on its opposition every week.

"He's been in this league for a long time, and he sees it like a quarterback," Steichen re-iterated. "So when we're talking about putting in routes and concepts and stuff, he knows how to attack it. Those conversations are really smooth with him, and I'm looking forward to getting back to those conversations.