 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

Training Camp

Presented by

Training Camp Notebook: Why Shane Steichen sees Keenan Allen as good fit with Daniel Jones & in Colts' offense

Steichen and Allen formed a close relationship during seven seasons together with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Aug 19, 2026 at 06:19 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-TC-article-thumbnail

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Keenan Allen hasn't lost a step, the 34-year-old wide receiver joked Wednesday, because he never had a step to begin with.

So how does a guy who ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at his pro day – which is in the third percentile among wide receivers since 1999 – catch over a thousand passes going on his 14th year in the NFL?

"He's the most cerebral receiver I've ever been around," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "He sees the game like a quarterback."

Allen for over a decade has been a best friend to his quarterbacks, primarily Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert. He doesn't have to be Daniel Jones' best friend with the Colts – not with Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Tyler Warren all here – but his knowledge of how to attack different leverages and defenses should quickly make him a friendly target for Jones.

There's a reason, after all, third downs became known as "third and Keenan" with the Chargers over the last decade. Since 1977, Allen has the sixth-most chain-moving catches on third down:

Player3rd down receptions resulting in a 1st down
Jerry Rice

306

Cris Carter

267

Tony Gonzalez

266

Anquan Boldin

256

Larry Fitzgerald

255

Keenan Allen

251

Antonio Gates

248

Derrick Mason

242

Tim Brown

239

Reggie Wayne

238

"He's a bigger body guy and can create separation," Jones said. "I think on third down he's been huge, you look at the past few years. Just another guy who knows how to get open and create space, I think that's helpful to have."

Steichen, for his part, can't wait to see how Jones and Allen hit it off based on the cerebral way the quarterback and receiver see the game.

"It's going to be real fun," Steichen said. "Those conversations that those guys are going to have, just the ins and outs on how to run routes, what they're looking at through a game plan week, going into game sideline adjustments. I think that's going to be a really smooth transition with those two."

The Colts aren't asking Allen to step in and save a struggling group of pass-catchers – Jones didn't throw an incompletion during Wednesday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons – nor are they bringing him in as a result of a long-term concern with Pierce, who remains on PUP following offseason ankle/heel surgery. Steichen said Pierce is in a "good spot" and is hopeful they'll get him back sooner rather than later.

The Colts also don't see Allen's skillset as being redundant with Downs or Warren, who each bring their own flavor to this offense.

Instead, the Colts see Allen as adding more versatility to an offense that can morph into different versions of itself based on its opposition every week.

"He's been in this league for a long time, and he sees it like a quarterback," Steichen re-iterated. "So when we're talking about putting in routes and concepts and stuff, he knows how to attack it. Those conversations are really smooth with him, and I'm looking forward to getting back to those conversations.

"You know, it's been I don't know, five or six years, but it's it's great to have here."

News & Notes from Wednesday's practice:

  • Cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (groin) did not participate.
  • Allen did not participate on Wednesday but will work into individual drills on Thursday. He won't play in the Colts' preseason game Saturday against the Falcons, but the Colts "will really get him going next week," Steichen said.
  • Tight end Tyler Warren exited practice with a groin injury, Steichen said.
  • As previously mentioned, the ball didn't hit the ground on any of Daniel Jones' dropbacks (save for an incompletion to Ashton Dulin that drew pass interference).
  • Wide receiver Josh Downs caught a tipped pass and dashed into the end zone for a long touchdown from Jones, and later hauled in a Jones deep ball.
  • With Warren sidelined, tight end Will Mallory got involved with the Colts' first-team offense; he also caught a pass up the seam from quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. for a chunk gain.
  • Cornerback Justin Walley had a pick-six of Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a late-practice move-the-ball period.
  • In that move-the-ball period, the Colts' defense seemed to create confusion for Tagovailoa – much as it did in Week 1 of the 2025 season – leading to a dirted pass at one point and not a whole lot of yards gained for Atlanta's offense.
  • Running back Seth McGowan took a swing pass from Jones and dashed upfield for an explosive gain.
  • Kicker Blake Grupe made all five of his attempts, including from 54 yards; kicker Spencer Shrader went three of four with his lone miss from 54.

Related Content

news

WR Keenan Allen's relationship with Colts HC Shane Steichen goes way back

The two spent time together with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2014-2020.

news

The Week Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 19 - 20

The Indianapolis Colts will conclude 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this week.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones and the reality of where Colts are in mid-August

The Colts practiced on Sunday at Grand Park ahead of two joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons this week to close out the training camp portion of the preseason.

news

Training Camp Notebook: DeForest Buckner continuing to make steady progress with eye on Colts' Week 1 opener

Buckner's 43 sacks over the last six seasons are second-most among NFL defensive tackles since 2020.

news

August 15, 2026 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

news

The Weekend Ahead: 2026 Colts Training Camp August 15 - 16

The Indianapolis Colts will continue 2026 Colts Training Camp, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., this weekend.

news

How Colts LB coach James Bettcher will evaluate the linebacker room

Six players have rotated first-team reps at the position throughout training camp.

news

Anthony Richardson Sr. to start at QB for Colts in preseason opener vs. Patriots, Riley Leonard to start vs. Falcons

Daniel Jones will not play in at least the Colts' first two preseason games.

news

The encouraging trend for Colts' offense, Laiatu Latu keeps flashing, DeForest Buckner trending in right direction & more from first 2 weeks of training camp

The Colts will enter a new phase of training camp as they depart for New England for a joint practice and preseason game against the Patriots this week. But with about two weeks of training camp in the books at Grand Park, here's something we've noticed from each position group to this point.

news

Training Camp Notebook: How Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr. feel about where they stand in backup battle

Both quarterbacks will see playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

news

Training Camp Notebook: 'No excuses' as Sauce Gardner aims for more interceptions in 2026

Saturday's practice also included a heavy emphasis on redzone offense.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising