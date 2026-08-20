Training Camp Notebook: HC Shane Steichen, TE Mo Alie-Cox, DT Grover Stewart reflect on 2026 camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. – As the Colts close out training camp, head coach Shane Steichen is re-emphasizing CEO & Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon's message she gave the team in late July: find a way.
"That's our motto this year," Steichen said after Thursday's joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. "And you got to find ways to win games in this league, and that's putting those guys in pressure situations and practicing them."
Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who just wrapped up his ninth NFL training camp, has seen growth from the team since July, especially in the last two days of joint practice.
"I think it was great progress. Going against a different opponent (who is) physical and fast," Alie-Cox said. "I think yesterday we kind of struggled with it, but I think today we made improvements and saw some good yards in the run game. We protected better today also."
Steichen believes he's seen growth on both sides of the ball in the last month, especially from his rookie class.
"I've been pleased with a lot of the guys. A lot of them have stepped up and made big plays," he said of the rookies. "A lot of guys have done a lot of good things, and obviously there's going to be a progression to that with rookies going through a full season, but I'm excited."
The defensive rookies have also made an impression on veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart, who also just finished his ninth training camp.
"I was like, 'I want you to be the best, man. I know you can be the best,'" Stewart said of the conversations he's had with the rookie linebackers. "So, every day, dealing with the young guys, it's a great feeling for me because I know they're coming to work and they're gonna do their thing."
News & Notes from Thursday's joint practice
- Tight end Tyler Warren (groin), cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. (back) and wide receiver Anthony Gould (groin) did not participate.
- Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who signed with the Colts Wednesday, took 10 reps in one-on-ones and one rep in 11-on-11 at the goal line.
- Wide receivers Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell and Ashton Dulin had touchdown wins in one-on-ones.
- Quarterback Riley Leonard tossed touchdowns to wide receiver Deion Burks and tight end Will Mallory.
- The Colts defense accounted for three interceptions: cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Jaylon Carlies picked off quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in seven-on-seven, and cornerback intercepted quarterback Cooper Rush to end the Falcons' two-minute drill.
- Defensive end Laiatu Latu accounted for a sack in the first-team two-minute drill.
- Cornerback Sauce Gardner beat Falcons wide receiver Drake London in one-on-ones, 2-1.
- Kicker Spencer Shrader made both field goals in the Colts' two-minute drills, with one from 48 yards and the second from 52.
2026 Colts Training Camp Day 13: Practice Highlights Colts and Falcons joint practice | Photo Gallery
Take a look at the best photos from Wednesday's joint training camp practice at Grand Park with the Atlanta Falcons.