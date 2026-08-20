Training Camp Notebook: HC Shane Steichen, TE Mo Alie-Cox, DT Grover Stewart reflect on 2026 camp

Veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who just wrapped up his ninth NFL training camp, has seen growth from the team since July, especially in the last two days of joint practice.

"I think it was great progress. Going against a different opponent (who is) physical and fast," Alie-Cox said. "I think yesterday we kind of struggled with it, but I think today we made improvements and saw some good yards in the run game. We protected better today also."

Steichen believes he's seen growth on both sides of the ball in the last month, especially from his rookie class.

"I've been pleased with a lot of the guys. A lot of them have stepped up and made big plays," he said of the rookies. "A lot of guys have done a lot of good things, and obviously there's going to be a progression to that with rookies going through a full season, but I'm excited."