Colts select Georgia LB CJ Allen in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts boosted a position of need with their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the second round (No. 53 overall) on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 230 pound Allen played his college ball at Georgia from 2023-2025, quickly ascending into a starting role as a freshman in 2023 and developing into a First Team All-American by 2025. Over his three seasons with the SEC powerhouse Bulldogs, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 4.1 sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.
In 2025, Allen led Georgia with 88 tackles and set career highs in tackles for a loss (eight), sacks (3.5) and forced fumbles (two). In addition to earning First-Team All-American honors, Allen was named a First Team All-SEC player as well.
Allen's 88.6 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among Power 4 linebackers. In 2024, his PFF run defense grade was 89.8, good for fifth-highest.
The 21-year-old Allen is a native of Barnesville, Ga., and attended Lamar County High School.
The Indianapolis Colts selected CJ Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Take a look at photos from his time at Georgia.
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