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Colts select Georgia LB CJ Allen in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts opened their 2026 NFL Draft by addressing a key need on Lou Anarumo’s defense. 

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:32 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

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The Colts boosted a position of need with their first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the second round (No. 53 overall) on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 230 pound Allen played his college ball at Georgia from 2023-2025, quickly ascending into a starting role as a freshman in 2023 and developing into a First Team All-American by 2025. Over his three seasons with the SEC powerhouse Bulldogs, Allen totaled 205 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 4.1 sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 passes defended.

In 2025, Allen led Georgia with 88 tackles and set career highs in tackles for a loss (eight), sacks (3.5) and forced fumbles (two). In addition to earning First-Team All-American honors, Allen was named a First Team All-SEC player as well.

Allen's 88.6 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025 ranked ninth among Power 4 linebackers. In 2024, his PFF run defense grade was 89.8, good for fifth-highest.

The 21-year-old Allen is a native of Barnesville, Ga., and attended Lamar County High School.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia | Photo Gallery

The Indianapolis Colts selected CJ Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Take a look at photos from his time at Georgia.

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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sets up for a play against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action during an NCAA football game against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-7. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action during an NCAA football game against Marshall on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 45-7. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)

Mike Buscher/Copyright 2025. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts after a missed field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts after a missed field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) chases Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts during pregame warmups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (01) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (01) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Allen, CJ-01
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Allen, CJ-02
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Allen, CJ-03
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Allen, CJ-04
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Allen, CJ-05
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Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Allen, CJ-06
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Conor Dillon/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during Georgia's game against Alabama on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2025
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) is sacked by Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) is sacked by Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentuckyon Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentuckyon Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Georgia inside linebacker CJ Allen (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) catches a pass against Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Mississippi wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) catches a pass against Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) hits Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the second half of a Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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