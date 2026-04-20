Even without first round pick, Colts GM Chris Ballard sees good depth in 2026 NFL Draft

Even though the Colts don't hold a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard still expects to get good contributors with the seven picks he has.

He said he expects to be "active," whether that means moving up or moving back in the draft.

The Colts hold seven draft picks, including picks No. 47 and No. 78 on Day Two.

The Colts traded their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks in November to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets.

The last time the Colts had no first-round pick was in 2022, a draft that resulted in Alec Pierce's name being called at No. 53. The Colts traded back that year from 42 to 53

Day One of the draft in 2022 and in 2026 will be about crossing names off the their list and seeing who can be available come the second round.

"You figure out who's going in the first…we're studying those guys. You gotta know when they can pop up again for you," he said. "Then, we hone in on, you know, 33 through 50 for us, and these are the clump that's got a chance to be there."

Ballard believes there is depth at multiple positions in this year's class, including linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver, offensive line and safety.

Just because there isn't a first-round pick, doesn't mean good players won't be available come the second round and beyond.