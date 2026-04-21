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2026 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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NFL Draft Schedule

The 2026 NFL Draft will be conducted in Pittsburgh, Pa. from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25. Find complete event information on NFL.com.

  • DAY ONE: Thursday, April 23 (8 p.m. ET) - Round 1 (8 minutes per pick)
  • DAY TWO: Friday, April 24 (7 p.m. ET) - Rounds 2 (7 minutes per pick) and 3 (5 minutes per pick)
  • DAY THREE: Saturday, April 25 (Noon ET) - Rounds 4-7 (Round 4-6: 5 minutes per pick; Round 7: 4 minutes per pick)

➡️ When do the Colts pick? 2026 NFL Draft order available at Colts.com/Draft

As of April 21, 2026

  • Second round (No. 47 overall)
  • Third round (No. 78 overall)
  • Fourth round (No. 113 overall)
  • Fifth round (No. 156 overall)
  • Sixth round (No. 214 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 249 overall)
  • Seventh round (No. 254 overall)

📺 How to Watch the NFL Draft

The draft will return to primetime for rounds 1-3, and over the three days will be televised nationally by NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

📻 Where to Listen to the NFL Draft

A radio broadcast of the 2026 NFL Draft will be available all three days on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, SiriusXM (Channel 88), NFL+, Westwood One Radio and ESPN Radio.

BONUS: On Nights One and Two you'll hear from Voice of the Colts Matt Taylor, Casey Vallier and Charles Arbuckle at the top and bottom of every hour on The Fan. Colts fans can also stream the broadcast on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App.

📱Download the Colts App

Follow from your phone with the Colts App Draft Center. You'll find the best information on all the Colts draft picks, live press conferences and behind the scenes photos. Plus, sign up for push notifications to get Colts news delivered straight to your phone.

Download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

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2026 Colts Draft Hat

Fans can purchase the exclusive 2026 New Era Draft Hat worn by Colts draft picks the night of the draft. The hats are available online at shop.Colts.com. Limited quantities are available.

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Find Complete Colts Coverage On:

🔵 Colts.com: Pick announcements and analysis, behind-the-scenes photos, live press conferences and more.

🔵 Colts Mobile App: Remember to turn on your notifications! Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

🔵 Colts Newsletter: Subscribe for Draft recaps and more

🔵 Text COLTS to 317317 to sign up for Colts alerts, offers & more!

🔵 Follow @Colts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube

🔵 Indianapolis Colts Podcasts: Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon

🔵 Join your fellow Colts fans for draft talk on the Forum Credit Union Fan Forum

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