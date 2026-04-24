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2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third rounds

The Colts will begin Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with picks No. 47 (second round) and 78 (third round). 

Apr 23, 2026 at 11:06 PM
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JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2026draft

The Colts crossed 32 names off their draft board on Thursday night, from the expected (like Indiana's Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders) to the unexpected (Ty Simpson going No. 13 to the Los Angeles Rams).

And while the picture hasn't yet come into focus of who will be available when the Colts go on the clock with the 15th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard will walk into the draft room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday with a better idea of who he might be calling later that night.

So let's look at a group of players who could hear their names called during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday.

Using The Athletic's consensus board of the top 100 prospects in this year's NFL Draft, we're left with plenty of good players still available on Day 2. For what it's worth, the lowest-ranked player on this list drafted in the first round was Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, who went No. 26 overall to the Houston Texans.

Note, though, this list is not comprehensive; just because a player isn't on it doesn't mean he's not worthy of being selected on Friday.

Last year, the Colts took Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley – who wasn't on this top 100 big board – in the third round, and all signs were pointing toward him being a impactful player in 2025 before he sustained a season-ending knee injury during training camp.

Still, consider this as a good way to get familiar with some of the names you'll hear called in the second and third round on Friday:

Inside the Colts Draft Room: Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft | Photo Gallery

Go inside the Colts' draft room on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator and Debbie Finn - Assistant to the General Manager
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Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator and Debbie Finn - Assistant to the General Manager

Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager
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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager

Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant

Mike Bluem - Director of Football Administration and Matt Conti Vice President of Football Communications
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Mike Bluem - Director of Football Administration and Matt Conti Vice President of Football Communications

Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout and Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel
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Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout and Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel

Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel
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Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel

Chris McGaha - National Scout
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Chris McGaha - National Scout

Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout and Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel
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Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout and Jon Shaw - Director of Pro Personnel

Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting
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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Cal Handelman - Administration Director
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Cal Handelman - Administration Director

Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer, Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout and Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics
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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer, Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout and Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics

Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer
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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer

Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer
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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

Cal Handelman - Administration Director
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Cal Handelman - Administration Director

Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

Jacob Clouse - Creative Video Producer
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Jacob Clouse - Creative Video Producer

Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting and Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout
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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting and Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

Pete Ward COO
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Pete Ward COO

Tyler Hughes - Area Scout
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Tyler Hughes - Area Scout

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO and Shane Steichen Head Coach

Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant
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Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting and Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Pete Ward COO
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Pete Ward COO

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant and Cal Handelman - Administration Director
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Boyd Jackson - Pro Personnel Assistant and Cal Handelman - Administration Director

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Chad Henry - Northeast Area Scout
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Chad Henry - Northeast Area Scout

Chad Henry - Northeast Area Scout
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Chad Henry - Northeast Area Scout

Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator
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Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator

Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting
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Jamie Moore - Assistant Director of College Scouting

Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

Chris McGaha - National Scout and Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout
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Chris McGaha - National Scout and Andrew Hoyle - Pro Personnel Scout

Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager
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Ed Dodds - Assistant General Manager

Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant and Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant and Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout

Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant

Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout
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Gregory Liverpool - Midlands Area Scout/Pro Scout

Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant
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Joe Tsaiho - Scouting Assistant

Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer and Sean Welch - Director of Football Information Systems
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Kyle Davis - Head Athletic Trainer and Sean Welch - Director of Football Information Systems

Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics
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Greg Starek - Director of Football Analytics

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO
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Carlie Irsay-Gordon Owner & CEO

Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting
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Joey Elliott Assistant - Director of Pro Scouting

Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant

Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant
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Skylar Hillmann - Scouting Assistant

Pete Ward COO
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Pete Ward COO

Cal Handelman - Administration Director
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Cal Handelman - Administration Director

Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout and Kevin Rogers - Director of Player Personnel
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Todd Vasvari - Senior Player Personnel Scout and Kevin Rogers - Director of Player Personnel

Jacob Clouse - Creative Video Producer
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Jacob Clouse - Creative Video Producer

Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

Chris Ballard General Manager
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Chris Ballard General Manager

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

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Shane Steichen Head Coach
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Shane Steichen Head Coach

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Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator
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Mitch Chester - College Scouting Coordinator

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation
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Kalen Jackson - Owner & Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation

Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting
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Matt Terpening - Director of College Scouting

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RankPlayerPositionSchool
18Jermond McCoyCBTennessee
20Denzel BostonWRWashington
21Emmanuel McNeil-WarrenSToledo
27Colton HoodCBTennessee
28Kayden McDonaldDTOhio State
31Avieon TerrellCBClemson
34Zion YoungDEMizzou
35Cashius HowellDETexas A&M
37CJ AllenLBGeorgia
38TJ ParkerDEClemson
39Jacob RodriguezLBTexas Tech
41Chase BisontisGTexas A&M
42Emmanuel PregnonGOregon
44Germie BernardWRAlabama
45D'Angelo PondsCBIndiana
46Brandon CisseCBSouth Carolina
48Christen MillerDTGeorgia
49Gabe JacasDEIllinois
50R Mason ThomasDEOklahoma

For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit NFL IQ, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for whoever winds up as the newest member of the Colts.

RankPlayerPositionSchool
51Jake GoldayLBCincinnati
52Lee HunterDTTexas Tech
54Eli StowersTEVanderbilt
55Anthony Hill Jr.LBTexas
56Antonio WilliamsWRClemson
57Treydan StukesCBArizona
58Keionte ScottSMiami
59Chris BellWRLouisville
60AJ HaulcySLSU
61Derrick MooreDEMichigan
62Caleb TiernanTNorthwestern
63Gennings DunkerGIowa
64Kyle LouisLBPittsburgh
65Keyron CrawfordDEAuburn
66Zachariah BranchWRGeorgia
67Malachi FieldsWRNotre Dame
68Josiah TrotterLBMizzou
69Chris Brazzell IIWRTennessee
70Mike Washington Jr.RBArkansas
71De'Zhaun StriblingWROle Miss
72Max KlareTEOhio State
73Keith Abney IICBArizona State
74Ted HurstWRGeorgia Tech
75Jaishawn BarhamDEMichigan
76Logan JonesCIowa
77Bud ClarkSTCU
78Dani Dennis-SuttonDEPenn State
79Sam HechtCKansas State
80Elijah SarrattWRIndiana
81Bryce LanceWRNorth Dakota State
82Domonique OrangeDTIowa State
83Deion BurksWROklahoma
84Jalon KilgoreSSouth Carolina
85Jalen FarmerGKentucky
86Malik MuhammadCBTexas
87Connor LewCAuburn
88Sam RoushTEStanford
89Romello HeightDETexas Tech
90Garrett NussmeierQBLSU
91Daylen EveretteCBGeorgia
92Gracen HaltonDTOklahoma
93Joshua JosephsDETennessee
94Skyler BellWRUConn
95Zakee WheatleySPenn State
96Justin JolyTEN.C. State
97Carson BeckQBMiami
98Tacario DavisCBWashington
99Chandler RiversCBDuke
100Davison IgbinosunCBOhio State

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