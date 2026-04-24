2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third rounds

The Colts crossed 32 names off their draft board on Thursday night, from the expected (like Indiana's Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders) to the unexpected (Ty Simpson going No. 13 to the Los Angeles Rams).
And while the picture hasn't yet come into focus of who will be available when the Colts go on the clock with the 15th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, general manager Chris Ballard will walk into the draft room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday with a better idea of who he might be calling later that night.
So let's look at a group of players who could hear their names called during the second and third rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday.
Using The Athletic's consensus board of the top 100 prospects in this year's NFL Draft, we're left with plenty of good players still available on Day 2. For what it's worth, the lowest-ranked player on this list drafted in the first round was Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge, who went No. 26 overall to the Houston Texans.
Note, though, this list is not comprehensive; just because a player isn't on it doesn't mean he's not worthy of being selected on Friday.
Last year, the Colts took Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley – who wasn't on this top 100 big board – in the third round, and all signs were pointing toward him being a impactful player in 2025 before he sustained a season-ending knee injury during training camp.
Still, consider this as a good way to get familiar with some of the names you'll hear called in the second and third round on Friday:
Go inside the Colts' draft room on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|18
|Jermond McCoy
|CB
|Tennessee
|20
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Washington
|21
|Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
|S
|Toledo
|27
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Tennessee
|28
|Kayden McDonald
|DT
|Ohio State
|31
|Avieon Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|34
|Zion Young
|DE
|Mizzou
|35
|Cashius Howell
|DE
|Texas A&M
|37
|CJ Allen
|LB
|Georgia
|38
|TJ Parker
|DE
|Clemson
|39
|Jacob Rodriguez
|LB
|Texas Tech
|41
|Chase Bisontis
|G
|Texas A&M
|42
|Emmanuel Pregnon
|G
|Oregon
|44
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|Alabama
|45
|D'Angelo Ponds
|CB
|Indiana
|46
|Brandon Cisse
|CB
|South Carolina
|48
|Christen Miller
|DT
|Georgia
|49
|Gabe Jacas
|DE
|Illinois
|50
|R Mason Thomas
|DE
|Oklahoma
For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit NFL IQ, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for whoever winds up as the newest member of the Colts.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|51
|Jake Golday
|LB
|Cincinnati
|52
|Lee Hunter
|DT
|Texas Tech
|54
|Eli Stowers
|TE
|Vanderbilt
|55
|Anthony Hill Jr.
|LB
|Texas
|56
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|57
|Treydan Stukes
|CB
|Arizona
|58
|Keionte Scott
|S
|Miami
|59
|Chris Bell
|WR
|Louisville
|60
|AJ Haulcy
|S
|LSU
|61
|Derrick Moore
|DE
|Michigan
|62
|Caleb Tiernan
|T
|Northwestern
|63
|Gennings Dunker
|G
|Iowa
|64
|Kyle Louis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|65
|Keyron Crawford
|DE
|Auburn
|66
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|Georgia
|67
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Notre Dame
|68
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|Mizzou
|69
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|Tennessee
|70
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|Arkansas
|71
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|Ole Miss
|72
|Max Klare
|TE
|Ohio State
|73
|Keith Abney II
|CB
|Arizona State
|74
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|Georgia Tech
|75
|Jaishawn Barham
|DE
|Michigan
|76
|Logan Jones
|C
|Iowa
|77
|Bud Clark
|S
|TCU
|78
|Dani Dennis-Sutton
|DE
|Penn State
|79
|Sam Hecht
|C
|Kansas State
|80
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Indiana
|81
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|North Dakota State
|82
|Domonique Orange
|DT
|Iowa State
|83
|Deion Burks
|WR
|Oklahoma
|84
|Jalon Kilgore
|S
|South Carolina
|85
|Jalen Farmer
|G
|Kentucky
|86
|Malik Muhammad
|CB
|Texas
|87
|Connor Lew
|C
|Auburn
|88
|Sam Roush
|TE
|Stanford
|89
|Romello Height
|DE
|Texas Tech
|90
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
|LSU
|91
|Daylen Everette
|CB
|Georgia
|92
|Gracen Halton
|DT
|Oklahoma
|93
|Joshua Josephs
|DE
|Tennessee
|94
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|UConn
|95
|Zakee Wheatley
|S
|Penn State
|96
|Justin Joly
|TE
|N.C. State
|97
|Carson Beck
|QB
|Miami
|98
|Tacario Davis
|CB
|Washington
|99
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|Duke
|100
|Davison Igbinosun
|CB
|Ohio State