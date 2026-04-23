Experts' Choice: Who could Colts pick in second, third rounds of 2026 NFL Draft?

Anyways, let's get back to this year's draft. Over the last two months, we've compiled a handful of mock drafts from various prognosticators around the football internet. Those mock drafts have produced 21 different players projected to the Colts in the second round, and another 21 players in the third round.

Is this an exhaustive list? Absolutely not. Even the best, most reliable mock drafts are, at best, educated guesses. A surprise pick early in the draft can have ripple effects that last through Day 2. A player who on paper seems like an ideal scheme fit for one team may not actually be on their board for reasons – often medical – that the even the most connected media member, let alone the general public, won't know. Some teams may have a track record of drafting certain types of players and could pivot off that history due to changes with a coaching staff.

So the point is: The Colts could take a player on this list, or they could not. Some of these guys listed will go in the first round. Others will go later than the second round (in 2022, the most-mocked player to the Colts in the second round was Raimann, who the team took in the third round). Others may not even be drafted at all (in 2022, five mock drafts we collected pegged the Colts to take Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in the second round; he went undrafted).