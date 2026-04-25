 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Colts select LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in third round of 2026 NFL Draft

Haulcy totaled 10 interceptions over four collegiate seasons. 

Apr 24, 2026 at 10:05 PM
Author Image
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

26-colts-draft-pick-graphics-16x9-16x9-rd3-pick78

The Colts added to their secondary in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting LSU safety A.J. Haulcy with the No. 78 overall pick Friday night.

The 6-foot, 215 pound Haulcy appeared in 48 games (44 starts) over four collegiate seasons with New Mexico (2022), Houston (2023-2024) and LSU (2025). He totaled 347 tackles, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 tackles for a loss, including 88 tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions for LSU in 2025.

Haulcy was named a First Team All-Big 12 player in 2024 and First Team All-SEC player in 2025. He did not commit a penalty in 702 defensive snaps in 2025.

The 22-year-old Haulcy is a Houston area native and attended Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas.

2026 Colts Draft Pick: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU | Photo Gallery

aj-haulcy-photo-gallery
1 / 11
Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) walks into the tunnel after a win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
2 / 11

Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) walks into the tunnel after a win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, on Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
3 / 11

FILE - Houston defensive back A.J. Haulcy in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, on Nov. 15, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
4 / 11

Louisiana Tech tight end Eli Finley (84) is tackled by LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
5 / 11

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 11

Arkansas wide receiver Raylen Sharpe carries against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
7 / 11

LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 11

LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 11

In this photograph taken with a slow shutter speed, LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
10 / 11

LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 11

LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (36) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For deeper insight into the Colts' 2026 NFL Draft, visit ***NFL IQ***, built on Amazon Quick, for player evaluations and scheme fits for the newest members of the Colts.

Related Content

news

2026 NFL Draft: How Colts GM Chris Ballard read the board, traded down and still landed a key defensive addition in Georgia linebacker CJ Allen

Colts general manager Chris Ballard picked up an extra fourth round pick and still landed a starting MIKE linebacker in Georgia's CJ Allen on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts on Day 3

The Colts selected Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and LSU safety A.J. Haulcy on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and enter Day 3 with six more selections to make.

news

What "Mr. GiveMeThat" brings to the Colts

The Colts selected LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

The Colts get a Dawg on defense

With pick No. 53, the Colts selected linebacker CJ Allen from the University of Georgia

news

Colts select Georgia LB CJ Allen in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts opened their 2026 NFL Draft by addressing a key need on Lou Anarumo's defense.

news

Colts trade back in second round of 2026 NFL Draft with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts added a fourth round pick in trading back six spots in the second round with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third rounds

The Colts will begin Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with picks No. 47 (second round) and 78 (third round).

news

Colts 2026 NFL Draft tracker

The Colts own seven selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, beginning in the second round with the 47th overall pick.

news

Experts' Choice: Who could Colts pick in second, third rounds of 2026 NFL Draft?

The Colts head into the 2026 NFL Draft without a first round pick, but with picks No. 47 (second round) and No. 78 (third round) on Day 2. Here's a final roundup of who various draft experts have, over the last few weeks, predicted the Colts will take with those picks.

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Even without first round pick, Colts GM Chris Ballard sees good depth in 2026 NFL Draft

Colts GM Chris Ballard held his annual pre-draft press conference Monday.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising