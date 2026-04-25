Colts select LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in third round of 2026 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their secondary in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting LSU safety A.J. Haulcy with the No. 78 overall pick Friday night.
The 6-foot, 215 pound Haulcy appeared in 48 games (44 starts) over four collegiate seasons with New Mexico (2022), Houston (2023-2024) and LSU (2025). He totaled 347 tackles, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 tackles for a loss, including 88 tackles, one forced fumble and three interceptions for LSU in 2025.
Haulcy was named a First Team All-Big 12 player in 2024 and First Team All-SEC player in 2025. He did not commit a penalty in 702 defensive snaps in 2025.
The 22-year-old Haulcy is a Houston area native and attended Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas.
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