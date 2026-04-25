Colts trade back in second round of 2026 NFL Draft with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts opened their 2026 NFL Draft by trading back in the second round on Friday, adding a fourth round pick and swapping seventh-round picks in the process.
The Colts acquired picks Nos. 53 (second round), 135 (fourth round) and 237 (seventh round) from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for picks Nos. 47 (second round) and 249 (seventh round). That leaves the Colts with the following selections:
- Second round (No. 53 overall)
- Third round (No. 78 overall)
- Fourth round (No. 113 overall)
- Fourth round (No. 135 overall)
- Fifth round (No. 156 overall)
- Sixth round (No. 214 overall)
- Seventh round (No. 237 overall)
- Seventh round (No. 254 overall)
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