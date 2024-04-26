 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Draft

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and own six additional selections to be made Friday and Saturday. 

Apr 25, 2024 at 08:05 PM
Draft Tracker

The 2024 NFL Draft is underway, and the Colts own the following selections over Thursday (first round), Friday (second, third rounds) and Saturday (fourth-seventh rounds):

  • First round, No. 15 overall: Laiatu Latu (DE, UCLA)
  • Second round, No. 46 overall
  • Third round, No. 82 overall
  • Fourth round, No. 117 overall
  • Fifth round, No. 151 overall
  • Sixth round, No. 191 overall
  • Seventh round, No. 234 overall

Keep it locked in here on Colts.com and the Colts App for all your news throughout the 2024 NFL Draft.

