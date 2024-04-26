2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The 2024 NFL Draft is underway, and the Colts own the following selections over Thursday (first round), Friday (second, third rounds) and Saturday (fourth-seventh rounds):
- First round, No. 15 overall: Laiatu Latu (DE, UCLA)
- Second round, No. 46 overall
- Third round, No. 82 overall
- Fourth round, No. 117 overall
- Fifth round, No. 151 overall
- Sixth round, No. 191 overall
- Seventh round, No. 234 overall
