Indianapolis Colts
Draft

Colts select Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Carlies led Missouri in tackles in each of the last two seasons. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:44 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-1920x1080-carlies

The Colts added to their defense on Saturday, selecting Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 219 pound Carlies appeared in 48 games (40 starts) for Missouri from 2020-2023, totaling 221 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, eight pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three sacks.

Carlies recorded multiple interceptions and tackles for a loss in each of his final three years at Missouri.

The 22-year-old Carlies led Missouri in interceptions in 2021 and 2022 and in tackles in 2022 and 2023. He also played 465 special teams snaps in his college career.

Carlies is a native of Orlando, Fla.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Jaylon Carlies, LB, Missouri

carlies-gallery
1 / 45
missouri_carlies_jaylon_3
2 / 45
missouri_carlies_jaylon
3 / 45
missouri_carlies_jaylon_2
4 / 45
missouri_carlies_jaylon_1
5 / 45
missouri_carlies_jaylon_4
6 / 45
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, left, runs past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
7 / 45

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, left, runs past Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
8 / 45

East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, lines up during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
9 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
11 / 45

Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tre Harris runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs with the ball as Missouri defensive backs Jaylon Carlies and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
12 / 45

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs with the ball as Missouri defensive backs Jaylon Carlies and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri's Jaylon Carlies reacts after a missed field goal by Ohio State place-kicker Jayden Fielding during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13 / 45

Missouri's Jaylon Carlies reacts after a missed field goal by Ohio State place-kicker Jayden Fielding during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
14 / 45

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as he gets around Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is stopped by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
15 / 45

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) is stopped by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
16 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) tries to get away from Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) and linebacker Triston Newson during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
17 / 45

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) tries to get away from Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) and linebacker Triston Newson during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) and defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)
18 / 45

Missouri defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson (4) and defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, right, scores a touchdown in front of Missouri's Jaylon Carlies, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
19 / 45

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, right, scores a touchdown in front of Missouri's Jaylon Carlies, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
20 / 45

Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, intercepts the ball in front of Central Michigan wide receiver Finn Hogan, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
21 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, intercepts the ball in front of Central Michigan wide receiver Finn Hogan, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
22 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Abilene Christian Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (42) is grabbed by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
25 / 45

Vanderbilt running back Patrick Smith (42) is grabbed by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)
27 / 45

Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies catches a ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
28 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies catches a ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
29 / 45

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith (22) is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, rushes during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
31 / 45

East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, rushes during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) celebrates with defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) after intercepting a Wake Forest pass during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
32 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) celebrates with defensive back Daylan Carnell (13) after intercepting a Wake Forest pass during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
35 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Michigan running back Marion Lukes, left, tries to run past Missouri's Jaylon Carlies, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
36 / 45

Central Michigan running back Marion Lukes, left, tries to run past Missouri's Jaylon Carlies, right, during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
37 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies poses for a portrait at the NFL football Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
38 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
39 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Max Brown runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 33-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
40 / 45

Florida quarterback Max Brown runs with the ball as Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 33-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
41 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, defends during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
42 / 45

East's Jaylon Carlies, of Missouri, defends during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
43 / 45

Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) is taken down by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
44 / 45

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) is taken down by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies (1) after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard, right, is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
45 / 45

Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard, right, is tackled by Missouri defensive back Jaylon Carlies, left, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
