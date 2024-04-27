Colts select Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their defense on Saturday, selecting Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-3, 219 pound Carlies appeared in 48 games (40 starts) for Missouri from 2020-2023, totaling 221 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, eight pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and three sacks.
Carlies recorded multiple interceptions and tackles for a loss in each of his final three years at Missouri.
The 22-year-old Carlies led Missouri in interceptions in 2021 and 2022 and in tackles in 2022 and 2023. He also played 465 special teams snaps in his college career.
Carlies is a native of Orlando, Fla.
The Colts added to their defense on Saturday, selecting Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.