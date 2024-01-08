2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Update: January 7, 2024

Colts 2024 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

By virtue of finishing third in the AFC South with a 9-8 record, the Colts will play crossover games at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers (third in AFC North) and on the road against the Denver Broncos (third in AFC West) and New York Giants (third in NFC East).

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South, will face the AFC East and NFC North in 2024.

The Colts will host the following teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

The Colts will face the following teams on the road:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings