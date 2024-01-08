2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Update: January 7, 2024

Colts 2024 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

By virtue of finishing third in the AFC South with a 9-8 record, the Colts will play crossover games at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers (third in AFC North) and on the road against the Denver Broncos (third in AFC West) and New York Giants (third in NFC East).

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South, will face the AFC East and NFC North in 2024.

The Colts will host the following teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions

The Colts will face the following teams on the road:

  • Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • New York Jets
  • New England Patriots
  • Denver Broncos
  • New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings

The complete 2024 schedule which will be announced this spring. Get further details here.

