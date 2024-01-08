Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts' 2024 regular season opponents are set.

By virtue of finishing third in the AFC South with a 9-8 record, the Colts will play crossover games at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers (third in AFC North) and on the road against the Denver Broncos (third in AFC West) and New York Giants (third in NFC East).

The Colts, along with the rest of the AFC South, will face the AFC East and NFC North in 2024.

The Colts will host the following teams at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

The Colts will face the following teams on the road:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

2024 will mark the first season the Colts will not play the Las Vegas Raiders since 2017; the Colts will host the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium for the third consecutive season. The Colts last hosted the Bills in 2018 and the Dolphins in 2019; the Bears and Lions haven't played regular season games at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2016.

The Colts will play two games at MetLife Stadium in 2024, marking the first time they'll play multiple road games against the two New York teams in a single season since 2006, when they beat both the Giants and Jets at Giants Stadium.

Dates and times for the Colts' 17 regular season games will be announced this spring.