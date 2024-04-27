Colts select Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added more speed to their team on Saturday, selecting Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-8, 174 pound Gould ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Over five seasons at Oregon State, Gould appeared in 43 games (20 starts) with 84 receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns; he also added two punt return touchdowns in 2022.

From 2022-2023, Gould returned 22 punts for 369 yards (16.8 yards/return), and was named a first-team All-American as a punt returner in 2022. He averaged 16.2 yards per reception over his collegiate career, too.