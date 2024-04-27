 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts select Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Gould averaged over 16 yards per reception in his college career and was named a first-team All-American punt returner in 2022. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:16 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-gould-1920x1080

The Colts added more speed to their team on Saturday, selecting Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-8, 174 pound Gould ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year.

Over five seasons at Oregon State, Gould appeared in 43 games (20 starts) with 84 receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns; he also added two punt return touchdowns in 2022.

From 2022-2023, Gould returned 22 punts for 369 yards (16.8 yards/return), and was named a first-team All-American as a punt returner in 2022. He averaged 16.2 yards per reception over his collegiate career, too.

Gould is a native of Leavenworth, Kan. and played his high school ball at West Salem High School in Oregon.

