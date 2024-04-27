 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts select Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-5, 292 pound Laulu played his college ball at Hawaii and Oklahoma. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 06:26 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-laulu-1920x1080

The Colts wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu in the seventh round (No. 234 overall) on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 292 pound Laulu spent his college career at Hawaii (2018-2021) and Oklahoma (2022-2023) and totaled 102 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 95 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Laulu earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

Laulu ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash and had a 36-inch vertical leap at Oklahoma's pro day earlier this year.

Laulu is a native of Las Vegas.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma

Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu in action against Washington during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) is seen during an NCAA football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) walks off the the field with teammates after losing an NCAA college football game to Texas 49-0 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) walks off the the field with teammates after losing an NCAA college football game to Texas 49-0 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates a sack on Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) celebrates a sack on Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) applies pressure as Arkansas State quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) applies pressure as Arkansas State quarterback J.T. Shrout (5) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Hawaii Jonah Laulu (99) can't make a catch while defended by Houston cornerback Marcus Jones (8) in the first quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
Hawaii Jonah Laulu (99) can't make a catch while defended by Houston cornerback Marcus Jones (8) in the first quarter of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Matt Strasen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti (8) is surrounded by Hawaii linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard (2), defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (99) and linebacker Solomon Matautia (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti (8) is surrounded by Hawaii linebacker Jeremiah Pritchard (2), defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (99) and linebacker Solomon Matautia (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Hawaii defensive lineman Pita Tonga (49) is congratulated by teammates Jonah Laulu (99) and DJuan Matthews (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)
Hawaii defensive lineman Pita Tonga (49) is congratulated by teammates Jonah Laulu (99) and DJuan Matthews (2) after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

Darryl Oumi/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
San Jose State quarterback Josh Love (12) attempts to throw a pass over Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (99) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Honolulu. Hawaii beat San Jose 42-40. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
San Jose State quarterback Josh Love (12) attempts to throw a pass over Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (99) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Honolulu. Hawaii beat San Jose 42-40. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

Eugene Tanner/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii defensive linemen Jonah Laulu smiles in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Hawaii defensive linemen Jonah Laulu smiles in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Tom R. Smedes/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
