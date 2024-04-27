Colts select Oklahoma DT Jonah Laulu in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts wrapped up their 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma defensive tackle Jonah Laulu in the seventh round (No. 234 overall) on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 292 pound Laulu spent his college career at Hawaii (2018-2021) and Oklahoma (2022-2023) and totaled 102 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 95 total pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
Laulu earned First Team Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2023.
Laulu ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash and had a 36-inch vertical leap at Oklahoma's pro day earlier this year.
Laulu is a native of Las Vegas.
