Indianapolis Colts
Colts select Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in sixth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Abraham had 12 interceptions in his college career. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:06 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts selected Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10, 185 pound Abraham appeared in 62 games (46 starts) for Marshall over the last five years. He finished his college career with 12 interceptions, 150 tackles, 43 pass break-ups, one forced fumble and 2.5 tackles for a loss with the Thundering Herd.

Ten of Abraham's 12 interceptions came in the last two seasons, and he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in both 2022 and 2023. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

Abraham is a native of Tampa, Fla. and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Marshall's pro day earlier this year. His father, Donnie, played nine seasons in the NFL (1996-2004) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, and was a Pro Bowler in 2000.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Micah Abraham, CB, Marshall

Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays during an NCAA football game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is brought down by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) is tackled by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) pulls in a long pass play against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette won 36-21. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson pulls in a pass against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Louisiana-Lafayette won 36-21. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Louisiana-Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson (4) carries against Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) in the first half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham celebrates a sacks against Notre Dame during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) plays against Middle Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) attempts to break a tackle by Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) reacts to a penalty call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham deflects a pass away from Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boone, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Georgia Southern wide receiver Jaylon Barden, right, catches a pass as Marshall defensive back Micah Abraham (6) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Huntington, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
