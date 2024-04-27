Colts select Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in sixth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts selected Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The 5-foot-10, 185 pound Abraham appeared in 62 games (46 starts) for Marshall over the last five years. He finished his college career with 12 interceptions, 150 tackles, 43 pass break-ups, one forced fumble and 2.5 tackles for a loss with the Thundering Herd.
Ten of Abraham's 12 interceptions came in the last two seasons, and he earned First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in both 2022 and 2023. He held opposing quarterbacks to a 75.4 passer rating when targeting him in coverage in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.
Abraham is a native of Tampa, Fla. and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Marshall's pro day earlier this year. His father, Donnie, played nine seasons in the NFL (1996-2004) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, and was a Pro Bowler in 2000.
The Colts selected Marshall cornerback Micah Abraham in the sixth round (No. 201 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.