Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

After selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts began Day 2 by trading back within the second round with the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts traded their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) to the Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and two fifth-round picks (No. 142 and No. 155 overall).

The Colts now own the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: