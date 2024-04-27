Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

After selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts began Day 2 by trading back within the second round with the Carolina Panthers.
The Colts traded their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) to the Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 52 overall) and two fifth-round picks (No. 142 and No. 155 overall).
The Colts now own the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round, No. 15 overall (selected UCLA DE Laiatu Latu)
- Second round, No. 52 overall
- Third round, No. 82 overall
- Fourth round, No. 117 overall
- Fifth round, No. 142 overall
- Fifth round, No. 151 overall
- Fifth round, No. 155 overall
- Sixth round, No. 191 overall
- Seventh round, No. 234 overall