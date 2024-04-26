Colts select UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts bolstered their defensive line on Thursday night with a menacing pass rusher and run defender, selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latu was the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 259 pound Latu is coming off two monster seasons at UCLA in 2022 and 2023. Latu recorded 10 1/2 sacks and 12 1/2 tackles for a loss in 2022 and 13 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for a loss in 2023, with the latter season earning him consensus All-American honors. He totaled 64 pressures in 2022 and 62 pressures in 2023, both of which rank among the 10 highest total pressures in an individual season for a Power 5 player over the last three years, per Pro Football Focus.

Latu in 2023 had a monster 26.2 percent pass rush win rate, which is the highest pass rush win rate posted by an individual player in the last three seasons. He was flagged just once during his final collegiate season.