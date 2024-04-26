 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Colts select UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Latu was one of college football's most productive and disruptive pass rushers over the last two seasons. 

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:53 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-latu

The Colts bolstered their defensive line on Thursday night with a menacing pass rusher and run defender, selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latu was the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 259 pound Latu is coming off two monster seasons at UCLA in 2022 and 2023. Latu recorded 10 1/2 sacks and 12 1/2 tackles for a loss in 2022 and 13 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for a loss in 2023, with the latter season earning him consensus All-American honors. He totaled 64 pressures in 2022 and 62 pressures in 2023, both of which rank among the 10 highest total pressures in an individual season for a Power 5 player over the last three years, per Pro Football Focus.

Latu in 2023 had a monster 26.2 percent pass rush win rate, which is the highest pass rush win rate posted by an individual player in the last three seasons. He was flagged just once during his final collegiate season.

Latu initially began his college career at Washington and is a native of Sacramento, Calif.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

The Colts bolstered their defensive line on Thursday night with a menacing pass rusher and run defender, selecting UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

latu-gallery
1 / 52
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
7 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Troy defensive lineman Javon Solomon talks to UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
8 / 52

Troy defensive lineman Javon Solomon talks to UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) sacks Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
9 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) sacks Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Water runs off the head of UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
10 / 52

Water runs off the head of UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu, left, sacks Colorado quarterback Owen McCown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu, left, sacks Colorado quarterback Owen McCown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California quarterback Chase Garbers, center, is sacked by Washington linebackers Brandon Wellington, left, and Laiatu Latu (56), during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
12 / 52

California quarterback Chase Garbers, center, is sacked by Washington linebackers Brandon Wellington, left, and Laiatu Latu (56), during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Central Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
14 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown on an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Central Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) battles with Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
15 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) battles with Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
16 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
17 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu stands on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
18 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National edge Laiatu Latu of UCLA runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
19 / 52

National edge Laiatu Latu of UCLA runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
24 / 52

National edge Laiatu Latu of Ucla runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
27 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
28 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National edge Laiatu Latu of UCLA runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. Latu is a hot NFL draft prospect two years after resuming his football career. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
29 / 52

National edge Laiatu Latu of UCLA runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. Latu is a hot NFL draft prospect two years after resuming his football career. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
30 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon State Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 36-24. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) celebrate after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
31 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) and linebacker Darius Muasau (53) celebrate after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
32 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) runs during an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California quarterback Chase Garbers, center, is sacked by Washington linebacker Laiatu Latu, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
34 / 52

California quarterback Chase Garbers, center, is sacked by Washington linebacker Laiatu Latu, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, pressures Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. For the final time in its current arrangement, the Morris Trophy winners were honored Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 — the end to another small chapter of the Pac-12 legacy that crumbled under the weight of conference realignment. The honorees were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA's Latu.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
35 / 52

FILE - UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, pressures Arizona State quarterback Trenton Bourguet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. For the final time in its current arrangement, the Morris Trophy winners were honored Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 — the end to another small chapter of the Pac-12 legacy that crumbled under the weight of conference realignment. The honorees were Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and UCLA's Latu.(AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) defends against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
36 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu (15) defends against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
37 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) watches the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs against UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
38 / 52

California running back Jaydn Ott (6) runs against UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
40 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, shakes a tackle by UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
41 / 52

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, right, shakes a tackle by UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley (7) loses possession of the ball as he is tackled by UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. UCLA opens their season at home against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
42 / 52

FILE - Alabama State quarterback Myles Crawley (7) loses possession of the ball as he is tackled by UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. UCLA opens their season at home against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
43 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) gets doubled-teamed by Arizona State wide receiver Shawn Charles (81) and Arizona State running back Bryce Douglass (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
44 / 52

UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) gets doubled-teamed by Arizona State wide receiver Shawn Charles (81) and Arizona State running back Bryce Douglass (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. UCLA won 50-36. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
45 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
46 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
47 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
48 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
49 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
50 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
51 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
52 / 52

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Laiatu Latu at the 2024 NFL Draft

Check out photos of Colts draft pick Laiatu Latu at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

latu-at-the-draft
1 / 19
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 / 19

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
3 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
5 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)
6 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu arrives at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)
7 / 19

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu arrives at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
8 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
9 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 / 19

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu poses on the red carpet ahead of the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks on stage during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
13 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
14 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)
15 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
16 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu poses with fans after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
17 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
18 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks out after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
19 / 19

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu walks out after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The Colts own the No. 46 (second round) and 82 (third round) selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which re-starts Friday at 7 p.m. in Detroit. 
news

Chris Ballard: Colts landed best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Latu totaled 24 sacks and 126 total pressures over his last two seasons with UCLA. 
news

Laiatu Latu joins Colts' defensive line coming off a historic season

Despite being told by doctors he'd never play football again in 2021, Latu said he set out to prove naysayers wrong.
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and own six additional selections to be made Friday and Saturday. 
news

2024 NFL Draft Guide: When do the Colts pick, how to watch and more!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2024 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts will keep all options open in 2024 NFL Draft 

The Colts hold the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for the final Monday before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and @Colts on X.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 15 update, with 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just one and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising