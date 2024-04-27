Colts trade back in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft with Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts on Saturday traded a fifth-round pick (No. 155 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles for fifth-round (No. 164) and sixth-round (No. 201) selections.
The Colts now own the following selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round, No. 15 overall (selected UCLA DE Laiatu Latu)
- Second round, No. 52 overall (selected Texas WR Adonai Mitchell)
- Third round, No. 79 overall (selected Pitt OT Matt Goncalves)
- Fourth round, No. 117 overall (selected Wisconsin G Tanor Bortolini)
- Fifth round, No. 142 overall (selected Oregon State WR Anthony Gould)
- Fifth round, No. 151 overall (selected Missouri LB Jaylon Carlies)
- Fifth round, No. 164 overall
- Sixth round, No. 201 overall
- Seventh round, No. 234 overall