Colts trade back in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft with Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts traded the third of their three fifth-round picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two selections. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:54 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Saturday traded a fifth-round pick (No. 155 overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles for fifth-round (No. 164) and sixth-round (No. 201) selections.

The Colts now own the following selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:

