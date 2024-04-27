 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Colts select Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with No. 52 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell had 11 touchdowns with Texas in 2023, and while with Georgia he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff final at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:37 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-mitchell

The Colts added size and speed to their offense in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Mitchell ran a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 39.5-inch vertical leap at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Mitchell spent the first two years of his college career at Georgia, where he appeared in 21 games (15 starts) with 38 receptions for 560 yards with seven touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff title game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 21-year-old Mitchell transferred to Texas for the 2023 season and put up career highs in receptions (55), yards (845), yards per catch (15.4) and touchdowns (11) for the Longhorns. Mitchell played in the College Football Playoffs every season in his three-year collegiate career.

Mitchell's 11 touchdowns were tied for ninth-most among Power 5 wide receivers in 2023, while 45 of his 55 receptions went for either a first down or touchdown.

Mitchell is a native of Missouri City, Texas. He'll join a Colts wide receiver room featuring Michael Pittman Jr. (109 receptions, 1,152 yards in 2023), Alec Pierce (32 receptions, 514 yards in 2023) and Josh Downs (68 receptions, 771 yards in 2023), among others.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Colts added size and speed to their offense in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.

adonai-mitchall-photo-gallery
1 / 30
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Classic NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
3 / 30

Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Classic NCAA college football game at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
4 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) grabs a tough pass for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Mitchell was selected as the Big 12 newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
6 / 30

FILE - Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch over Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Mitchell was selected as the Big 12 newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
7 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
8 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a route during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) gestures to the crowd after a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, left, makes a catch in front of TCU cornerback Avery Helm during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, left, makes a catch in front of TCU cornerback Avery Helm during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
11 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
12 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs past Kansas linebacker Craig Young (15) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson (25) during the second half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
14 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell participates in a flexibility drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
15 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell participates in a flexibility drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stretches during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
17 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stretches during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
19 / 30

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rice in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) runs a route during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
21 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
22 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
23 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass as Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray looks on during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) carries the ball against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) carries the ball against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) is tackled by defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) after a catch in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
25 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) is tackled by defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) after a catch in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) caries the ball as he tries to elude Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
26 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) caries the ball as he tries to elude Kentucky defensive back Quandre Mosely (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Lewis Cine (16) closes in during the first half in Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
27 / 30

CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Lewis Cine (16) closes in during the first half in Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed (9) breaks up a pass intended for Adonai Mitchell (5) during second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
28 / 30

Georgia defensive back Ameer Speed (9) breaks up a pass intended for Adonai Mitchell (5) during second half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) defends in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 30

CORRECTS ID TO ADONAI MITCHELL (5), NOT MATT LANDERS - Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a catch as defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) defends in the first half during Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
30 / 30

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) breaks free from the arms of South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell said he's ready to make the teams that passed on him pay.
news

Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts trade up three spots in the third round to select Goncalves. 
news

Colts trade up in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts traded third- and sixth-round selections to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals' third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts moved back six spots and acquired two fifth-round picks from the Carolina Panthers. 
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and began Friday by trading back with the Carolina Panthers in the second round. 
news

How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Latu's love of football propelled him through some legitimate adversity he faced during his collegiate career. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Experts' analysis of Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

See what experts like NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler had to say about UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu before the Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The Colts own the No. 46 (second round) and 82 (third round) selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which re-starts Friday at 7 p.m. in Detroit. 
news

Chris Ballard: Colts landed best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Latu totaled 23.5 sacks and 126 total pressures over his last two seasons with UCLA. 
news

Laiatu Latu joins Colts' defensive line coming off a historic season

Despite being told by doctors he'd never play football again in 2021, Latu said he set out to prove naysayers wrong.
news

Colts select UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Latu was one of college football's most productive and disruptive pass rushers over the last two seasons. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising