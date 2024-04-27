Colts select Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with No. 52 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added size and speed to their offense in the second round of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the No. 52 overall pick on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound Mitchell ran a blazing 4.34-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 39.5-inch vertical leap at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Mitchell spent the first two years of his college career at Georgia, where he appeared in 21 games (15 starts) with 38 receptions for 560 yards with seven touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff title game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 21-year-old Mitchell transferred to Texas for the 2023 season and put up career highs in receptions (55), yards (845), yards per catch (15.4) and touchdowns (11) for the Longhorns. Mitchell played in the College Football Playoffs every season in his three-year collegiate career.

Mitchell's 11 touchdowns were tied for ninth-most among Power 5 wide receivers in 2023, while 45 of his 55 receptions went for either a first down or touchdown.