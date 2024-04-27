 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Draft

Presented by

Colts select Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Bortolini started 28 games for the Badgers over his four years at Wisconsin. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:59 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

24-draft-pick-template-16x9-bortolini

The Colts bolstered their offensive line on Saturday, selecting Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 303 pound Bortolini appeared in 35 games (28 starts) during his four seasons at Wisconsin. He started all over the Badgers' offensive line – 13 at center, eight at left guard, three at right guard, three at right tackle and one at tight end.

Bortolini allowed only three sacks in 962 pass blocking snaps during his college career, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a PFF run block grade of 80.3 in 2023.

The 21-year-old Bortolini is a native of Kewaunee, Wisc.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Tanor Bortolini, G, Wisconsin

The Colts bolstered their offensive line on Saturday, selecting Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

bortolini-gallery
1 / 30
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2023 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Wildcats won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Wildcats won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2023 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
wisconsin_bortolini_tanor
4 / 30
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini (63) and Michael Furtney (74) block during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
5 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini (63) and Michael Furtney (74) block during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2023 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-17 in overtime. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
6 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-17 in overtime. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2023 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
7 / 30

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2023 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
8 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
17 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
18 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
21 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
22 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
24 / 30

National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini congratulated Braelon Allen on Allen's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
26 / 30

Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini congratulated Braelon Allen on Allen's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, left, lifts wide receiver Skyler Bell, center, after Bell scored a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, left, lifts wide receiver Skyler Bell, center, after Bell scored a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) celebrates a touchdown by running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis),
29 / 30

Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) celebrates a touchdown by running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis),

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
30 / 30

Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts select Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

Gould averaged over 16 yards per reception in his college career and was named a first-team All-American punt returner in 2022. 
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and began Friday by trading back with the Carolina Panthers in the second round. 
news

Colts encouraged by weapons, protection around Anthony Richardson after selecting Adonai Mitchell, Matt Goncalves on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round and Pitt offensive lineman Matt Goncalves in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, bringing in two key players who will help surround Anthony Richardson in 2024 and beyond. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in rounds 4-7

The Colts own five selections on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Matt Goncalves calls being drafted to the Colts a 'dream came true'

During the pre-draft process, Goncalves said he spoke extensively with offensive line coach, Tony Sparano Jr. about how he could fit on the team.
news

Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell said he's ready to make the teams that passed on him pay.
news

Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts trade up three spots in the third round to select Goncalves. 
news

Colts trade up in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts traded third- and sixth-round selections to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals' third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Colts select Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with No. 52 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell had 11 touchdowns with Texas in 2023, and while with Georgia he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff final at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts moved back six spots and acquired two fifth-round picks from the Carolina Panthers. 
news

How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Latu's love of football propelled him through some legitimate adversity he faced during his collegiate career. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising