Colts select Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in fourth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts bolstered their offensive line on Saturday, selecting Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4, 303 pound Bortolini appeared in 35 games (28 starts) during his four seasons at Wisconsin. He started all over the Badgers' offensive line – 13 at center, eight at left guard, three at right guard, three at right tackle and one at tight end.
Bortolini allowed only three sacks in 962 pass blocking snaps during his college career, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a PFF run block grade of 80.3 in 2023.
The 21-year-old Bortolini is a native of Kewaunee, Wisc.
