Indianapolis Colts
Draft

Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts trade up three spots in the third round to select Goncalves. 

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:18 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts added to their offensive line on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Pitt tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick on Friday night.

The 6-foot-6, 317 pound Goncalves (pronounced "gun-ZALL-vez) appeared in 38 games (24 starts) with Pitt from 2020-2023. He played both left tackle (697 snaps) and right tackle (973 snaps) and was named a team captain in 2023.

Goncalves was penalized just four times in his entire college career, and he didn't allow a sack in 2022 and 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 76.2 in 2022 and 77.3 in 2023, with the latter season shortened due to an injury.

The 23-year-old Goncalves is a native of Manorville, N.Y. and attended Eastport-South High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from Pitt in administration of justice.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

