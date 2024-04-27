Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their offensive line on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Pitt tackle Matt Goncalves with the No. 79 overall pick on Friday night.
The 6-foot-6, 317 pound Goncalves (pronounced "gun-ZALL-vez) appeared in 38 games (24 starts) with Pitt from 2020-2023. He played both left tackle (697 snaps) and right tackle (973 snaps) and was named a team captain in 2023.
Goncalves was penalized just four times in his entire college career, and he didn't allow a sack in 2022 and 2023, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a Pro Football Focus pass block grade of 76.2 in 2022 and 77.3 in 2023, with the latter season shortened due to an injury.
The 23-year-old Goncalves is a native of Manorville, N.Y. and attended Eastport-South High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from Pitt in administration of justice.
