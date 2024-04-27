Colts select in Auburn CB Jaylin Simpson in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts added to their defensive backfield on Saturday, selecting Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson in the fifth round (No. 164 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 179 pound Simpson appeared in 47 games (23 starts) for Auburn from 2019-2023, where he totaled 116 tackles, seven interceptions, 14 pass break-ups and four tackles for a loss. Simpson picked off a team-high four passes in 2023, including a pick-six, and was named a Second-Team All-SEC player.
Simpson played outside corner, slot corner and safety during his college career at Auburn. He was also a regular contributor on special teams, including on punt coverage.
The 24-year-old Simpson ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and had a 39.5-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine earlier this year.
Simpson is a native of Brunswick, Ga.
