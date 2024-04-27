 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Colts trade up in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts traded third- and sixth-round selections to Arizona in exchange for the Cardinals' third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:17 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts moved up in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night, acquiring the No. 79 overall pick in exchange for third-round (No. 82 overall) and sixth round (No. 191 overall) selections.

The Colts now own the following selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:

news

Adonai Mitchell views himself as 'the best' despite falling to the second round

Mitchell said he's ready to make the teams that passed on him pay.
news

Colts select Pitt OT Matt Goncalves in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts trade up three spots in the third round to select Goncalves. 
news

Colts select Texas WR Adonai Mitchell with No. 52 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Mitchell had 11 touchdowns with Texas in 2023, and while with Georgia he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 College Football Playoff final at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts trade back with Carolina Panthers in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts moved back six spots and acquired two fifth-round picks from the Carolina Panthers. 
news

2024 Colts NFL Draft Tracker

The Colts selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and began Friday by trading back with the Carolina Panthers in the second round. 
news

How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Latu's love of football propelled him through some legitimate adversity he faced during his collegiate career. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Experts' analysis of Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

See what experts like NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and The Athletic's Dane Brugler had to say about UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu before the Colts selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Top players available for Colts in second, third round

The Colts own the No. 46 (second round) and 82 (third round) selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which re-starts Friday at 7 p.m. in Detroit. 
news

Chris Ballard: Colts landed best defensive player in 2024 NFL Draft in UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Latu totaled 23.5 sacks and 126 total pressures over his last two seasons with UCLA. 
news

Laiatu Latu joins Colts' defensive line coming off a historic season

Despite being told by doctors he'd never play football again in 2021, Latu said he set out to prove naysayers wrong.
news

Colts select UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu with No. 15 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Latu was one of college football's most productive and disruptive pass rushers over the last two seasons. 
