Colts trade up in third round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts moved up in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night, acquiring the No. 79 overall pick in exchange for third-round (No. 82 overall) and sixth round (No. 191 overall) selections.
The Colts now own the following selections in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round, No. 15 overall (selected UCLA DE Laiatu Latu)
- Second round, No. 52 overall (selected Texas WR Adonai Mitchell)
- Third round, No. 79 overall (selected Pitt OT Matt Goncalves)
- Fourth round, No. 117 overall
- Fifth round, No. 142 overall
- Fifth round, No. 151 overall
- Fifth round, No. 155 overall
- Seventh round, No. 234 overall