2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Some important offseason dates for Colts fans to keep in mind in the coming weeks and months, as the Colts begin interviewing head coach candidates and hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Jan. 16: Deadline for college underclassmen to enter 2023 NFL Draft.

Jan 28: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl (Las Vegas)

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl (Mobile, Ala.)

Feb. 5: Pro Bowl Games (Las Vegas)

Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII (Glendale, Ariz.)

Feb. 25: HBCU Legacy Bowl (New Orleans)

Feb. 21-March 7: Teams may use the franchise or transition tag on impending unrestricted free agents.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)

March 7: Colleges may begin hosting pro days.

March 13 (noon) through March 15 (3:59 p.m.): Clubs may enter contract negotiations with impending unrestricted free agents. Contracts may not be executed until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. on March 15.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m.): Clubs must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents. If a qualifying offer is not extended, those players will become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year.

March 15 (prior to 4 p.m.): All teams must be under the 2023 salary cap.

March 15 (4 p.m.): The 2023 NFL league year begins. Unrestricted free agent contracts and trades agreed to prior to the start of the new league year can be executed.

March 26-29: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix)

April 3: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 27-29: NFL Draft (Kansas City)

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Clubs can hold a three-day rookie minicamp in either time period.