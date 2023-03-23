Colts to celebrate 40 seasons in Indy this year

The Indianapolis Colts today announced plans to celebrate the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during 2023's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in September. Visit Colts.com/40 for complete information

The Colts relocated from Baltimore, Md. to Indianapolis in 1984, playing their first preseason game at the Hoosier Dome on Aug. 11 of that year against the New York Giants and their first regular season game on Sept. 2 against the New York Jets.

"Sometimes it feels like the Colts moved to Indiana just yesterday, but we are so honored to celebrate 40 seasons of Colts football in Indianapolis," said Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Roger VanDerSnick. "We look forward to using this milestone to engage with friends, fans and neighbors across Colts Nation to get them ready for the 2023 season and the next era of Colts football."

Elements for this week's initial announcement include:

Anniversary logo unveiling. The Colts introduced a new anniversary logo and patch that players will wear on their jerseys for the season opener this fall. The patch utilizes iconic elements from Colts history, such as block numbering reminiscent of the team's uniform over the years and the Lucas Oil Stadium outline in the shield.

The 2023 NFL schedule will be released in May. Join the Colts Priority List for first access to single game tickets.

40 Moments Contest. Beginning today through the start of the regular season, fans can join in the celebration by submitting a favorite photo or memory from the past 39 seasons to Colts.com/40. Selected submissions will be shared throughout Lucas Oil Stadium at the Colts' September home opener. What's more, 40 lucky winners will be selected by the Colts to receive two free tickets to the home opener.

Anniversary Pro Shop Collection. Fans may purchase items commemorating 40 seasons in Indy – including men's and women's apparel, footballs, koozies, pins and pennants – at shop.Colts.com or beginning Apr. 1 at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.