Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Steichen spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the NFC champion Eagles, who finished the regular season third in scoring (28.1 points per game). 

Feb 14, 2023 at 09:10 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-head_coach-Steichen-1920x1080

Colts general manager Chris Ballard last month promised a "consistent, thorough" search for the team's next head coach. On Tuesday, that process led the Colts to name Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach.

Steichen arrives in Indianapolis with an impressive resume built over his 12-year NFL coaching career, with the most recent entry a 35-point performance by Philadelphia's offense in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined head coach Nick Sirianni's staff with the Eagles in 2021 as offensive coordinator and called the plays for the NFL's third-leading scoring offense (28.1 points per game) in 2022, helping Philadelphia cruise to winning their division and conference.

The Eagles in 2022 ranked third in yards per game (389.1), sixth in yards per play (5.9), third in yards per pass (7.7) and were among the league's best teams at limiting interceptions and sacks. Philadelphia was also surgical in critical situations, ranking fourth in third down conversion rate (46 percent), fourth on fourth down (69 percent) and third in red zone touchdown rate (68 percent).

On their way to Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia secured blowout victories over the New York Giants (38-7) and San Francisco 49ers (31-7). The Eagles became only the 12th team in NFL history to score 30 or more points three times in a single postseason.

Under Steichen's watch, quarterback Jalen Hurts developed into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Over 15 games in 2022, Hurts completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 101.5; he also rushed 165 times for 760 yards (4.6 yards/attempt) with 13 touchdowns. Hurts, who went 14-1 as a starter in the regular season and was selected to the Pro Bowl, became only the third player in NFL history to pass for over 3,700 yards and rush for over 750 yards in a single season.

Hurts in Super Bowl LVII completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown and a passer rating of 103.4 while leading the Eagles with 15 carries, 70 yards and three rushing scores.

The Eagles in 2022 also featured a 1,200-yard rusher (running back Miles Sanders) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith), and were one of two teams last season to have a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers. Brown and Smith combined for 183 receptions, 2,692 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season – and combined for 13 catches, 196 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

Steichen took over play-calling duties as part of a mid-season shift by Sirianni in 2021 and helped guide the Eagles to a wild card berth. Philadelphia rushed for 2,715 yards in 2021, which set a new franchise record.

"He tries to put guys in positions to make plays," Hurts said.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Steichen worked with two notable quarterbacks with the Los Angeles Chargers: An experienced, highly-productive veteran in Philip Rivers, and one of the league's most eye-popping young talents in Justin Herbert.

With Steichen as his offensive coordinator in 2020, Herbert exploded into the NFL with 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 98.3. Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns, and his 98.3 passer rating remains a career high. Additionally, wide receiver Keenan Allen was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after catching 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.

Steichen joined the Chargers' coaching staff in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, and spent three seasons in that role before being elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2016. He worked closely with Rivers in that time, and helped Rivers earn Pro Bowl selections in three consecutive years (2016-2018). Steichen in 2019 took over as interim offensive coordinator halfway through the season, and the Chargers ranked fifth in total yards per game (384.3) after he was elevated to that position.

Longtime head coach Norv Turner brought Steichen aboard as a defensive assistant with the Chargers from 2011-2012. Steichen followed Turner to Cleveland as an offensive quality control coach with the Browns in 2013 before returning to the Chargers. Steichen began his coaching career a student assistant at UNLV in 2007, then was a graduate assistant working with UNLV's offense from 2008-2009. His first full-time coaching job was as an offensive assistant for the University of Louisville football team in 2010.

Steichen, a native of Sacramento, Calif. played quarterback for UNLV from 2003-2006, appearing in 23 games and throwing for 2,755 yards with 22 touchdowns.

2023 Ticket Information

We've secured our Head Coach...don't wait to secure your seats!

Season Tickets Available Now!

Don't miss a second of the action all season long! Learn more about 2023 Season Ticket membership benefits by clicking here!

Schedule Release Coming Soon!

Be the first to see the 2023 Colts Schedule and unlock access to an exclusive VIP single game ticket presale! Click here to join the official Priority List.

Related Content

news

Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Steichen called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

news

Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Rivers and Steichen worked together with the Chargers, while Turner gave Steichen his first opportunity in the NFL.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen Introductory Press Conference @ 12:15 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live

news

Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach.

news

5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Colts on Tuesday named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen head coach. Here's what you need to know about the new head coach in Indianapolis.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Special Teams

Bubba Ventrone's special teams units underwent, successfully, plenty of change in 2022.

news

Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will once again have to wait on taking his place in Canton, while Freeney fell short in his first year of eligibility.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Safeties

The Colts saw strong seasons from seventh-round rookie Rodney Thomas II and veteran Rodney McLeod Jr.

news

How 2 Colts Standouts Are Promoting Financial Literacy Through Foundations, Discussions, Education

Both linebacker Zaire Franklin Franklin and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are looking to educate and empower youth into creating financial stability for themselves.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore had a hand – literally – in securing three of the Colts' four victories in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising