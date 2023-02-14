Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Colts general manager Chris Ballard last month promised a "consistent, thorough" search for the team's next head coach. On Tuesday, that process led the Colts to name Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the franchise's next head coach.

Steichen arrives in Indianapolis with an impressive resume built over his 12-year NFL coaching career, with the most recent entry a 35-point performance by Philadelphia's offense in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined head coach Nick Sirianni's staff with the Eagles in 2021 as offensive coordinator and called the plays for the NFL's third-leading scoring offense (28.1 points per game) in 2022, helping Philadelphia cruise to winning their division and conference.

The Eagles in 2022 ranked third in yards per game (389.1), sixth in yards per play (5.9), third in yards per pass (7.7) and were among the league's best teams at limiting interceptions and sacks. Philadelphia was also surgical in critical situations, ranking fourth in third down conversion rate (46 percent), fourth on fourth down (69 percent) and third in red zone touchdown rate (68 percent).

On their way to Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia secured blowout victories over the New York Giants (38-7) and San Francisco 49ers (31-7). The Eagles became only the 12th team in NFL history to score 30 or more points three times in a single postseason.

Under Steichen's watch, quarterback Jalen Hurts developed into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks. Over 15 games in 2022, Hurts completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 101.5; he also rushed 165 times for 760 yards (4.6 yards/attempt) with 13 touchdowns. Hurts, who went 14-1 as a starter in the regular season and was selected to the Pro Bowl, became only the third player in NFL history to pass for over 3,700 yards and rush for over 750 yards in a single season.

Hurts in Super Bowl LVII completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown and a passer rating of 103.4 while leading the Eagles with 15 carries, 70 yards and three rushing scores.

The Eagles in 2022 also featured a 1,200-yard rusher (running back Miles Sanders) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith), and were one of two teams last season to have a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers. Brown and Smith combined for 183 receptions, 2,692 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season – and combined for 13 catches, 196 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

Steichen took over play-calling duties as part of a mid-season shift by Sirianni in 2021 and helped guide the Eagles to a wild card berth. Philadelphia rushed for 2,715 yards in 2021, which set a new franchise record.

"He tries to put guys in positions to make plays," Hurts said.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Steichen worked with two notable quarterbacks with the Los Angeles Chargers: An experienced, highly-productive veteran in Philip Rivers, and one of the league's most eye-popping young talents in Justin Herbert.

With Steichen as his offensive coordinator in 2020, Herbert exploded into the NFL with 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 98.3. Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns, and his 98.3 passer rating remains a career high. Additionally, wide receiver Keenan Allen was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after catching 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns.

Steichen joined the Chargers' coaching staff in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, and spent three seasons in that role before being elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2016. He worked closely with Rivers in that time, and helped Rivers earn Pro Bowl selections in three consecutive years (2016-2018). Steichen in 2019 took over as interim offensive coordinator halfway through the season, and the Chargers ranked fifth in total yards per game (384.3) after he was elevated to that position.

Longtime head coach Norv Turner brought Steichen aboard as a defensive assistant with the Chargers from 2011-2012. Steichen followed Turner to Cleveland as an offensive quality control coach with the Browns in 2013 before returning to the Chargers. Steichen began his coaching career a student assistant at UNLV in 2007, then was a graduate assistant working with UNLV's offense from 2008-2009. His first full-time coaching job was as an offensive assistant for the University of Louisville football team in 2010.