Colts Own No. 4 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a 4-12-1 record, the Colts own the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – their highest first-round selection in five years.
Previously, the Colts had the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft before swapping it with the New York Jets' No. 6 overall pick, which became five-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. The last time the Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in an NFL Draft, they used it to select Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in 1999.
The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:
- First round, No. 4 overall
- Second round, No. 35 overall
- Third round (from Washington), TBD overall
- Fourth round, TBD overall
- Fifth round, TBD overall
- Sixth round (from Buffalo, conditional), TBD overall
- Seventh round (from Tampa Bay), TBD overall
Once Sunday night's Packers-Lions game ends, we'll know where the Colts will pick in the third round as well. Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick, the fourth pick in the second round of this year's NFL Draft will be No. 35 overall.
We'll know where the Colts' picks in the fourth through seventh rounds will fall in the 2023 NFL Draft once compensatory selections are awarded, which last year happened in mid-March.
2023 Season Tickets
Witness the best plays all season long with 2023 season tickets! Click here to explore our 3D Lucas Oil Stadium Seat Viewer to pick your favorite seats.
2023 Single Game Ticket Priority List
2023 opponents are set! The full Colts Schedule will be announced this spring! Click here to join our Single Game Priority List to be the first to see the schedule and know when tickets go on sale!