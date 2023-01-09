Colts Own No. 4 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a 4-12-1 record, the Colts own the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – their highest first-round selection in five years.

Previously, the Colts had the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft before swapping it with the New York Jets' No. 6 overall pick, which became five-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. The last time the Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in an NFL Draft, they used it to select Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in 1999.

The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round, No. 4 overall

Second round, No. 35 overall

Third round (from Washington), TBD overall

Fourth round, TBD overall

Fifth round, TBD overall

Sixth round (from Buffalo, conditional), TBD overall

Seventh round (from Tampa Bay), TBD overall

Once Sunday night's Packers-Lions game ends, we'll know where the Colts will pick in the third round as well. Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick, the fourth pick in the second round of this year's NFL Draft will be No. 35 overall.