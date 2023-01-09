Colts Own No. 4 Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL regular season concluded, we now know what pick the Colts will have in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:00 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-draft-order-1920x1080-4

After finishing the 2022 regular season with a 4-12-1 record, the Colts own the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft – their highest first-round selection in five years.

Previously, the Colts had the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft before swapping it with the New York Jets' No. 6 overall pick, which became five-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson. The last time the Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in an NFL Draft, they used it to select Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James in 1999.

The Colts own the following selections in the 2023 NFL Draft:

  • First round, No. 4 overall
  • Second round, No. 35 overall
  • Third round (from Washington), TBD overall
  • Fourth round, TBD overall
  • Fifth round, TBD overall
  • Sixth round (from Buffalo, conditional), TBD overall
  • Seventh round (from Tampa Bay), TBD overall

Once Sunday night's Packers-Lions game ends, we'll know where the Colts will pick in the third round as well. Because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick, the fourth pick in the second round of this year's NFL Draft will be No. 35 overall.

We'll know where the Colts' picks in the fourth through seventh rounds will fall in the 2023 NFL Draft once compensatory selections are awarded, which last year happened in mid-March.

2023 Season Tickets

Witness the best plays all season long with 2023 season tickets! Click here to explore our 3D Lucas Oil Stadium Seat Viewer to pick your favorite seats.

2023 Single Game Ticket Priority List

2023 opponents are set! The full Colts Schedule will be announced this spring! Click here to join our Single Game Priority List to be the first to see the schedule and know when tickets go on sale!

Related Content

news

Experts Grade Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Class

How did the Colts do in the 2022 NFL Draft? Various national experts weighed in after this year's draft ended on Saturday.

news

10 Colts Things Learned About 2022 NFL Draft: Chris Ballard's Strategy, Alec Pierce's Fit, Jelani Woods' Upside And More

The Colts drafted eight players in the 2022 NFL Draft: WR Alec Pierce, TE Jelani Woods, OT Bernhard Raimann, S Nick Cross, DT Eric Johnson, TE Andrew Ogletree, DT Curtis Brooks and CB Rodney Thomas II. Here's everything we learned about how and why the Colts drafted those players.

news

Colts 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Check out a list of all the picks the Colts have made and have left in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Draft 2022 Recap: Colts See Patience Paying Off As Roster Construction Enters Next Phase In Offseason

While the Colts weren't aggressive in the first few days of free agency, and didn't have a first-round pick, they came away from the last month and a half confident in the roster that's been put together – so far.

news

Seventh-Round Pick Rodney Thomas II Brings Versatile Defensive Background To Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their seventh-round (239th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Yale University cornerback Rodney Thomas II. What did Thomas II have to say to Colts.com's Larra Overton shortly after being picked?

news

Newest Colts Defensive Tackle Curtis Brooks Has Chip On His Shoulder Entering NFL

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (216th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on University of Cincinnati defensive tackle Curtis Brooks. What did Brooks have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Yale CB Rodney Thomas With 239th Pick

Thomas had two interceptions in 10 games for Yale in 2021.

news

Colts Take 'Ball Of Clay' Tight End Andrew Ogletree With Sixth-Round Selection

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their sixth-round (192nd-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Youngstown State University tight end Andrew Ogletree. What did Ogletree have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Cincinnati DT Curtis Brooks With No. 216 Overall Pick

Brooks had 56 total tackles, 12.5 for a loss, with 7.5 sacks in a standout season with the Bearcats in 2021.

news

NFL Draft 2022: Colts Select Youngstown State TE Andrew Ogletree With No. 192 Overall Pick

Ogletree caught 40 passes over the last two seasons for Youngstown State.

news

Senior Bowl Standout Eric Johnson Adds Depth To Colts' Defensive Line, Special Teams

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their fifth-round (159th-overall) pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Missouri State University defensive tackle Eric Johnson. What did Johnson have to say in his first media availability as a member of the Colts?

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising