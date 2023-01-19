2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

The NFL will announce its 2023 regular season schedule this spring. The 2023 Colts Schedule will be made available on Colts.com and the Colts Mobile App, as well as NFL.com and live on NFL Network. Be the first to see the schedule and get early access to tickets when you join our official Priority List!
Follow along with the 2023 Schedule Tracker and check back often for important schedule updates!
Update: 7:21 a.m. | January 19, 2023
NFL announces designated teams for 2023 international games
The Colts have 2023 road games against three of the teams listed, but have not been scheduled to play in these games yet: Titans (London), Jaguars (London) and Patriots (Germany).
Read more about the 2023 International Series on NFL.com
Update: 7:50 p.m. | January 8, 2023
Colts 2023 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized
The Colts will host the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium as part of their 2023 schedule, which will be announced this spring. Get all the details here.