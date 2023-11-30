Colts' Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16

The NFL on Thursday announced the Colts' Week 15 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The game date and time had previously been listed as TBD, with the option for it to be played in a standalone TV window on Saturday based on the importance of the game. And the Colts' date with the Steelers likely will carry plenty of implications on the AFC playoff picture.
At 6-5, the Colts enter Week 13 holding the AFC's No. 7 seed, while the 7-4 Steelers currently hold the No. 5 playoff seed in the conference. Without taking any other results into account, a win over the Steelers would increase the Colts' playoff odds to 58 percent, according to the New York Times.
The game will be televised on NFL Network and locally on CBS 4.
The Colts will face the Steelers after back-to-back road games against the Tennessee Titans (Week 13) and Cincinnati Bengals (Week 14), while Pittsburgh will hit the road following consecutive home games against the Arizona Cardinals (Week 13) and New England Patriots (Week 14).
For the Colts, Week 15 will be their second game in a standalone TV window this season and first in a p.m. time slot. The Colts in Week 10 topped the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, in a game that kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET.
