Colts, Patriots to play in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 10 of 2023 NFL regular season

For the first time in seven years – and only the second time in franchise history – the Colts are heading to Europe.

The NFL announced Wednesday the New England Patriots will host the Colts on Nov. 12 at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany in Week 10 of the 2023 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks played the NFL's first game in Germany last season at Allianz Arena in Munich. Deutsche Bank Stadium, also known as The Waldstadion, is home to the German Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt. It was built in 1925 and most recently renovated in 2005.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt on Nov. 5, one week before the Colts-Patriots game.

"The confirmed matchups in Germany will make for two very exciting games for fans this November and we are delighted to be playing both games in Frankfurt, a city rich in NFL history and with a significant NFL fan following," Dr. Alexander Steinforth, GM NFL Germany, said. "The League extends our sincere thanks to our partners at the DFL (Deutsche Fußball Liga/ Bundesliga), the City of Frankfurt and Eintracht Frankfurt in supporting these two games, and we are excited to see Frankfurt Stadium host such iconic teams in our sport in the Fall."

Frankfurt is located along the River Main (pronounced: "Mine") in the west-central German state of Hesse. With a population of 791,000, it's the fifth-most populous city in Germany, and is home to Europe's second-busiest airport behind London Heathrow.

The Colts last played overseas in 2016 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. That's the only other international regular season game in which the Colts have played; the team has played three international preseason games: 2000 in Mexico City (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Azteca Stadium), 2005 in Tokyo (vs. Atlanta Falcons, Tokyo Dome) and 2010 in Toronto (vs. Buffalo Bills, Rogers Centre).

Beginning in 2022, the NFL mandated that each of its 32 teams will host a home game at an international site at least once every eight years. AFC teams will host those games in odd-numbered years (when, with the 17-game schedule, they nine home games), while NFC teams will host in even-numbered years.