Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The Colts' Week 18 game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, the NFL announced Sunday night.

The winner of the game will make the playoffs; if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans, the winner of the game will clinch the AFC South. All Week 18 games were previously listed as TBA, with the NFL deciding on scheduling based on the implications of the game.

The Jaguars and Titans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

If the Colts win or tie, they could finish either as the AFC No. 4, 6 or 7 seed pending the results of the Jaguars-Titans and Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins games. The Dolphins will host the Bills to end the 2023 regular season on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. For more on the Colts' playoff scenarios, click here.

It will be the Colts' third game in a standalone TV window in 2023, following Week 10 (at New England in Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m.) and Week 15 (vs. Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m. on Saturday). And it'll be the first primetime game for both the Colts and Texans, who were two of three teams to not have a previously scheduled primetime game in 2023.