AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

Key Week 17 results:

Colts 23 , Raiders 20: No. 7 seed Colts improve to 9-7; Raiders eliminated from postseason

, Raiders 20: No. 7 seed Colts improve to 9-7; Raiders eliminated from postseason Jaguars 26 , Panthers 0: AFC South-leading Jaguars improve to 9-7

, Panthers 0: AFC South-leading Jaguars improve to 9-7 Texans 26 , Titans 3: No. 8 seed Texans improve to 9-7

, Titans 3: No. 8 seed Texans improve to 9-7 Browns 37 , Jets 20: Browns improve to 11-5, clinch AFC No. 5 seed

, Jets 20: Browns improve to 11-5, clinch AFC No. 5 seed Bills 27 , Patriots 21: No. 6 seed Bills improve to 10-6

, Patriots 21: No. 6 seed Bills improve to 10-6 Chiefs 25, Bengals 17: Bengals eliminated from playoff contention

Bengals eliminated from playoff contention Steelers 30, Seahawks 23: No. 9 seed Steelers improve to 9-7

Seahawks 23: No. 9 seed Steelers improve to 9-7 Ravens 56, Dolphins 19: Ravens clinch AFC No. 1 seed; Dolphins fall to 11-5; Week 18's Dolphins-Bills game will determine AFC North champion

AFC Standings (*denotes division leader; Broncos and Patriots play Sunday night; Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders play on Monday)

Baltimore Ravens (13-3)* Miami Dolphins (11-5)* Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)* Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)* Cleveland Browns (11-5) Buffalo Bills (10-6) Indianapolis Colts (9-7) Houston Texans (9-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) Denver Broncos (8-8) Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) New York Jets (6-10) Tennessee Titans (5-11) Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) New England Patriots (4-12)

What Colts need to make the playoffs in Week 18

The math is simple: If the Colts win, they're in.

If the Colts win and the Jaguars lose, they will win the AFC South. If the Colts and Jaguars win, the Colts will be a wild card, either as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the result of the Bills-Dolphins game.

The Colts own tiebreakers over the Steelers (head-to-head) or Bills (conference record) and would be seeded ahead of both teams if they finish with the same record. The Jaguars own tiebreakers over both the Colts and Texans and will win the AFC South with a victory against the Titans.

By virtue of the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs, there is no scenario in which the Colts would not make the playoffs with a win on Sunday. There is also no scenario in which the Colts make the playoffs with a loss.

The Colts could make the playoffs with a tie and: