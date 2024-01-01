AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

By virtue of their win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts will make the AFC playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Texans in Week 18. 

Dec 31, 2023 at 07:22 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Key Week 17 results:

  • Colts 23, Raiders 20: No. 7 seed Colts improve to 9-7; Raiders eliminated from postseason
  • Jaguars 26, Panthers 0: AFC South-leading Jaguars improve to 9-7
  • Texans 26, Titans 3: No. 8 seed Texans improve to 9-7
  • Browns 37, Jets 20: Browns improve to 11-5, clinch AFC No. 5 seed
  • Bills 27, Patriots 21: No. 6 seed Bills improve to 10-6
  • Chiefs 25, Bengals 17: Bengals eliminated from playoff contention
  • Steelers 30, Seahawks 23: No. 9 seed Steelers improve to 9-7
  • Ravens 56, Dolphins 19: Ravens clinch AFC No. 1 seed; Dolphins fall to 11-5; Week 18's Dolphins-Bills game will determine AFC North champion

AFC Standings (*denotes division leader; Broncos and Patriots play Sunday night; Ravens, Chiefs, Raiders play on Monday)

  1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3)*
  2. Miami Dolphins (11-5)*
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)*
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7)*
  5. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
  6. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
  7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
  8. Houston Texans (9-7)
  9. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)
  10. Denver Broncos (8-8)
  11. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)
  12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
  13. New York Jets (6-10)
  14. Tennessee Titans (5-11)
  15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
  16. New England Patriots (4-12)

What Colts need to make the playoffs in Week 18

The math is simple: If the Colts win, they're in.

If the Colts win and the Jaguars lose, they will win the AFC South. If the Colts and Jaguars win, the Colts will be a wild card, either as the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on the result of the Bills-Dolphins game.

The Colts own tiebreakers over the Steelers (head-to-head) or Bills (conference record) and would be seeded ahead of both teams if they finish with the same record. The Jaguars own tiebreakers over both the Colts and Texans and will win the AFC South with a victory against the Titans. 

By virtue of the Bengals' loss to the Chiefs, there is no scenario in which the Colts would not make the playoffs with a win on Sunday. There is also no scenario in which the Colts make the playoffs with a loss. 

The Colts could make the playoffs with a tie and:

  • A Jaguars loss (win AFC South)
  • A Steelers loss (win AFC No. 7 seed due to head-to-head tiebreaker with Texans)

Potential seeding scenarios

If the Colts make the playoffs, they could finish the 2023 season either as the AFC No. 4, 6 or 7 seed. Here's how:

  • No. 4 seed: Win vs. Texans + Jaguars loss (clinches AFC South)
  • No. 6 seed: Win vs. Texans + Jaguars win AND Bills lose
  • No. 7 seed: Win vs. Texans + Jaguars win AND Bills win

The Colts' possible opponents if they were to make the playoffs could be home against Cleveland Browns (as the No. 4 seed AFC South winners), away against the Kansas City Chiefs (as the No. 6 seed), away against the Bills (as the No. 7 seed with a Bills win) or away against the Dolphins (as the No. 7 seed with a Bills-Dolphins tie).

Week 18 games that will impact the Colts:

Jaguars (9-7):

  • Week 18: at Titans (5-11)

Bills (10-6):

  • Week 18: at Dolphins (11-5)

Texans (9-7):

  • Week 18: at Colts (9-7)

Interested in playoff tickets? Visit the Colts Playoff Central for the most up-to-date information.

Indianapolis Colts Top 100 Photos of 2023

View the Top 100 Indianapolis Colts photos from 2023 as we countdown to the new year!

99 DT DeForest Buckner , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 44 LB Zaire Franklin
1 / 100

99 DT DeForest Buckner , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
2 / 100

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
3 / 100

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
4 / 100

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye, 90 DT Grover Stewart , 99 DT DeForest Buckner
5 / 100

51 DE Kwity Paye, 90 DT Grover Stewart , 99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin , 32 S Julian Blackmon
6 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin , 32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
7 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
8 / 100

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson
9 / 100

5 QB Anthony Richardson

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
10 / 100

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
11 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.
12 / 100

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

The Bears vs Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023.

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 40 CB Jaylon Jones 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
13 / 100

5 QB Anthony Richardson , 40 CB Jaylon Jones

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
14 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
15 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
16 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 56 G Quenton Nelson, 99 DT DeForest Buckner, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
17 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 56 G Quenton Nelson, 99 DT DeForest Buckner, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
18 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
19 / 100

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
20 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 23 CB Kenny Moore II , 40 CB Jaylon Jones , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 32 S Julian Blackmon
21 / 100

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 23 CB Kenny Moore II , 40 CB Jaylon Jones , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce, 1 WR Josh Downs
22 / 100

14 WR Alec Pierce, 1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Andrew Ogletree , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 14 WR Alec Pierce
23 / 100

85 TE Andrew Ogletree , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1022_CLE_05462
24 / 100
© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Jake Martin
25 / 100

92 DE Jake Martin

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Cameron McGrone, 40 CB Jaylon Jones , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 32 S Julian Blackmon , 41 LB Grant Stuard , 44 LB Zaire Franklin , 23 CB Kenny Moore II
26 / 100

59 LB Cameron McGrone, 40 CB Jaylon Jones , 45 LB E.J. Speed , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 32 S Julian Blackmon , 41 LB Grant Stuard , 44 LB Zaire Franklin , 23 CB Kenny Moore II

./© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents
27 / 100

29 CB JuJu Brents

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
28 / 100

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
29 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs

./© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Cameron McGrone, 45 LB E.J. Speed , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 41 LB Grant Stuard , 44 LB Zaire Franklin
30 / 100

59 LB Cameron McGrone, 45 LB E.J. Speed , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 41 LB Grant Stuard , 44 LB Zaire Franklin

./© Indianapolis Colts
2023_1008_TEN_0907
31 / 100
./© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
32 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

./© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
33 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson
34 / 100

5 QB Anthony Richardson

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
35 / 100

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 83 TE Kylen Granson
36 / 100

5 QB Anthony Richardson , 83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
37 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
38 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown , 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 50 LB Segun Olubi, 32 S Julian Blackmon , 45 LB E.J. Speed
39 / 100

38 CB Tony Brown , 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 50 LB Segun Olubi, 32 S Julian Blackmon , 45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson
40 / 100

5 QB Anthony Richardson

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
41 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
42 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs

./© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson , 21 RB Zack Moss
43 / 100

83 TE Kylen Granson , 21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin , 51 DE Kwity Paye
44 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin , 51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
45 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 7 K Matt Gay, 46 LS Luke Rhodes
46 / 100

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 7 K Matt Gay, 46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
47 / 100

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin , 23 CB Kenny Moore II , 99 DT DeForest Buckner , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 51 DE Kwity Paye
48 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin , 23 CB Kenny Moore II , 99 DT DeForest Buckner , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
49 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
50 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo , 90 DT Grover Stewart , 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore , 92 DE Jake Martin , 90 DT Grover Stewart
51 / 100

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo , 90 DT Grover Stewart , 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore , 92 DE Jake Martin , 90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
52 LB Samson Ebukam
52 / 100

52 LB Samson Ebukam

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
53 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson
54 / 100

83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
55 / 100

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
56 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
57 / 100

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs
58 / 100

1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
59 / 100

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson
60 / 100

56 G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 20 S Nick Cross
61 / 100

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, 20 S Nick Cross

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
62 / 100

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
20 S Nick Cross
63 / 100

20 S Nick Cross

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
64 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
65 / 100

83 TE Kylen Granson, 81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
2 WR D.J. Montgomery
66 / 100

2 WR D.J. Montgomery

© Indianapolis Colts
31 RB Tyler Goodson
67 / 100

31 RB Tyler Goodson

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
68 / 100

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
27 RB Trey Sermon
69 / 100

27 RB Trey Sermon

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
70 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
71 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
72 / 100

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
86 TE Will Mallory, 27 RB Trey Sermon, 31 RB Tyler Goodson, 1 WR Josh Downs, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 3 WR Ethan Fernea
73 / 100

86 TE Will Mallory, 27 RB Trey Sermon, 31 RB Tyler Goodson, 1 WR Josh Downs, 83 TE Kylen Granson, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 3 WR Ethan Fernea

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
74 / 100

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
75 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
76 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Jaylon Jones, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
77 / 100

40 CB Jaylon Jones, 48 S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss
78 / 100

21 RB Zack Moss

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
79 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson, 79 T Bernhard Raimann
80 / 100

56 G Quenton Nelson, 79 T Bernhard Raimann

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
81 / 100

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
82 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
37 CB Ameer Speed
83 / 100

37 CB Ameer Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., 1 WR Josh Downs
84 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., 1 WR Josh Downs

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew
85 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
86 / 100

14 WR Alec Pierce, 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
87 / 100

41 LB Grant Stuard, 2 WR D.J. Montgomery, 95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
88 / 100

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Matt Gay
89 / 100

7 K Matt Gay

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
90 / 100

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
91 / 100

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 56 G Quenton Nelson
92 / 100

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 56 G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
\28 RB Jonathan Taylor
93 / 100

\28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DE Tyquan Lewis
94 / 100

94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard, 51 DE Kwity Paye, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis
95 / 100

41 LB Grant Stuard, 51 DE Kwity Paye, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, 94 DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
96 / 100

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
97 / 100

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II, 38 CB Tony Brown, 32 S Julian Blackmon, 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 40 CB Jaylon Jones, 37 CB Ameer Speed, 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.
98 / 100

23 CB Kenny Moore II, 38 CB Tony Brown, 32 S Julian Blackmon, 25 CB Rodney Thomas II, 40 CB Jaylon Jones, 37 CB Ameer Speed, 39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
99 / 100

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
100 / 100

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
news

AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With the Colts' win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 9-7 and are second in the division.
news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
news

Week 17 scoreboard watching guide: Panthers, Chiefs and who to root for to improve Colts' AFC playoff odds

Most importantly, the Colts need to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve their chances of making the playoffs. But there are several key games in Week 17 that will impact the Colts' odds of reaching the postseason – potentially as AFC South champions. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, tiebreakers remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 17 but do not completely control postseason destiny

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 even with their Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but could slip out of the playoffs even if they win out. 
news

AFC South Standings hold firm following losses by Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

With the Colts' loss on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, they are 8-7 and second in the AFC South.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising