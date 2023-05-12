Presented by

Colts release 2023 regular season schedule: Dates, times, TV networks for all 17 games

The Colts will open the 2023 regular season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10. 

May 11, 2023 at 08:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts' 2023 regular season schedule is set.

We learned on Wednesday the Colts will play their second international game in franchise history – Week 10 against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany – and now know the dates, times and TV networks for the Colts' other 16 games this upcoming season. Check it out below:

WeekDateOpponentStadiumTime (ET)TV
1Sept. 10Jacksonville JaguarsLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.FOX
2Sept. 17@ Houston TexansNRG Stadium1 p.m.FOX
3Sept. 24@ Baltimore RavensM&T Bank Stadium1 p.m.CBS
4Oct. 1Los Angeles RamsLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.FOX
5Oct. 8Tennessee TitansLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.CBS
6Oct. 15@ Jacksonville JaguarsTIAA Bank Field1 p.m.CBS
7Oct. 22Cleveland BrownsLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.CBS
8Oct. 29New Orleans SaintsLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.FOX
9Nov. 5@ Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium4:05 p.m.CBS
10Nov. 12@ New England PatriotsDeutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany)9:30 a.m.NFL Network
11Nov. 19BYE WEEK
12Nov. 26Tampa Bay BuccaneersLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.CBS
13Dec. 3@ Tennessee TitansNissan Stadium1 p.m.CBS
14Dec. 10@ Cincinnati BengalsPaycor Stadium1 p.m.CBS
15TBDPittsburgh SteelersLucas Oil StadiumTBDTBD
16Dec. 24@ Atlanta FalconsMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m.FOX
17Dec. 31Las Vegas RaidersLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.CBS
18TBDHouston TexansLucas Oil StadiumTBDTBD

More on the Colts' 2023 regular season schedule:

