Colts release 2023 regular season schedule: Dates, times, TV networks for all 17 games

The Colts' 2023 regular season schedule is set.
We learned on Wednesday the Colts will play their second international game in franchise history – Week 10 against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany – and now know the dates, times and TV networks for the Colts' other 16 games this upcoming season. Check it out below:
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Stadium
|Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 10
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Sept. 17
|@ Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|3
|Sept. 24
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Oct. 1
|Los Angeles Rams
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|Oct. 8
|Tennessee Titans
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|Oct. 15
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|7
|Oct. 22
|Cleveland Browns
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Oct. 29
|New Orleans Saints
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Nov. 5
|@ Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 12
|@ New England Patriots
|Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt, Germany)
|9:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|11
|Nov. 19
|BYE WEEK
|12
|Nov. 26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Dec. 3
|@ Tennessee Titans
|Nissan Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Dec. 10
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|15
|TBD
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|Dec. 24
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|1 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|Dec. 31
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|Houston Texans
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|TBD
|TBD
