Colts to host Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium during 2023 preseason

The Colts will also play road preseason games against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. 

May 11, 2023 at 08:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts will host the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET in the team's lone home preseason contest in the lead-up to the 2023 regular season. The game will be televised locally on FOX59.

Additionally, the Colts will play preseason road games against the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts will head to Buffalo on Aug. 12 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium, with that game being broadcast locally on CBS4.

The Colts and Eagles will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Colts-Eagles game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

