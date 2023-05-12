5 things to know about Colts' 2023 regular season schedule

No primetime games – yet.

The NFL passed a rule earlier this year that allows teams to play up to two Thursday night games per season, but also does not require teams to be featured at least once on Thursday Night Football. The Colts do not have a Thursday, Sunday or Monday night game scheduled, though Weeks 15 and 18 could be placed in primetime windows if those games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans carry playoff implications.

The Colts could also be flexed into Sunday Night Football beginning in Week 5 and, starting this year, into Monday Night Football between Weeks 12 and 17. Any game flexed into Sunday or Monday night must be a Sunday afternoon game, and must be announced no later than 12 days in advance of the game.

So 13 of the Colts' 17 games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET; two games have TBD kickoff times, one has a late afternoon window (at Carolina, Week 9) and one will be played in a standalone TV window (at New England, Week 10 in Germany).