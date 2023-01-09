Colts 2023 NFL Regular Season Opponents Finalized

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, we now know the 14 opponents the Colts will face in the 2023 regular season.

By virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, the Colts will play cross-over games at home against the third-place teams in the AFC West (Las Vegas Raiders) and NFC West (Los Angeles Rams), as well as a road game against the third-place team in the AFC East (New England Patriots).

The Colts will face all four teams in the AFC North and NFC South in 2023 as well.

The Colts will host the following opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

And the Colts will face the following opponents on the road:

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots