'With The Next Pick' returns this spring to take fans behind the scenes for Colts' 2023 NFL Draft

"With The Next Pick," Colts Productions' award-winning behind-the-scenes look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the NFL Draft, will return with two episodes this spring. You can watch the teaser in the video above.

"With The Next Pick" in 2023 will feature inside access to the Colts' draft room, exclusive interviews with general manager Chris Ballard and the team's scouting staff, and in-depth looks into the Colts' scouting process ahead of their highly-anticipated picks in April's draft.

The release dates for the two episodes of "With The Next Pick" will be announced later this spring.