Official Colts Draft Party and more 2023 NFL Draft fan events!

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for this month's 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place April 27–29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. (Draft order is subject to change at any time.)
This year's festivities will include activities in:
- Indianapolis, including the official Colts Draft Party, presented by Bud Light;
- Kansas City, where the Colts will be represented by the 2023 Colts Inner Circle, including Colts "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members and Colts Cheerleaders; and
- Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social and digital platforms, as well as play games in the Colts Arcade or on Colts.com.
For more details, visit Colts.com/Draft. Fans also may find full draft coverage on Colts social & digital channels, including: Colts.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Colts Mobile App.
---
SAT., APRIL 15 – Special Draft Appearances @ Colts Pro Shop
The Colts invite fans to gear up and start the draft celebrations early at the Colts Pro Shop! Colts Cheerleaders and "Blue" will make appearances, and fans can get the chance to see and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLI.
Fans also may purchase the official 2023 Colts Draft Hat at the Pro Shop or by visiting shop.Colts.com.
WHEN:
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Pro Shop hours
- 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 1 – 2 p.m.: Appearance by "Blue"
- 3 – 4 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
WHERE: Colts Pro Shop @ Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
---
THURS., APRIL 20 – "With The Next Pick," presented by Verizon
With the Next Pick, presented by Verizon, is an Emmy®-award winning web series from Colts Productions giving fans an inside look at the Colts player personnel team and the upcoming draft.
Episode #1 – which chronicles final draft meetings with General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and the Colts player personnel staff – is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram sites.
---
THURS., APRIL 27 – Official Colts Draft Parties, presented by Bud Light
The team will host the official Colts Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, at Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Plainfield and Westfield. The parties are free and open to fans of all ages.
Activities will include appearances by Colts Legends and Colts Cheerleaders, giveaways and other fan- and family-friendly opportunities. (Player appearances are subject to change without notice.)
--
INDIANAPOLIS
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- TBD: Special appearance by "Blue"
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts LB Gary Brackett
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2747 E. 62nd St., Indianapolis
WHAT:
- Colts giveaways
- Onsite Colts Arcade games & prizes
- Tailgating with the "Blue Crew" and Colts in Motion
--
GREENWOOD
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts CB Marlin Jackson
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1077 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood
--
PLAINFIELD
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with Colts Legend TBD.
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2683 E. Main St., Suite 117, Plainfield
--
WESTFIELD
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts TE Jack Doyle
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2510 E. 146th St., Westfield
---
APRIL 27–29 – Kansas City Events
As part of the 2023 Colts Inner Circle, the Colts will send 24 fans – including "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members and booster club members – to Kansas City to represent the Colts at NFL events. They will be joined by members of Colts Cheer.
---
Colts Arcade & Virtual Games
Leading up to the draft, fans will be able to play interactive, Colts-themed digital games on Colts.com or the virtual Colts Arcade, via the official Colts Mobile App.
Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Games include:
- Mock Draft Challenge. Fans can enter this contest to win a Jonathan Taylor-autographed football by guessing the first 10 picks of the 2023 draft.
- Predict The Pick. Fans can enter by guessing the player position the Colts will make with their first selection in the 2023 draft. One winner will receive a Shaquille Leonard-autographed football.
- “Meet The Prospects” Trivia. Fans can test their knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2023 draft. Complete available position player quizzes for a chance to win a Michael Pittman Jr.-autographed football.
Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.