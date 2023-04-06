Official Colts Draft Party and more 2023 NFL Draft fan events!

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for this month’s 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place April 27–29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. 

Apr 06, 2023 at 10:18 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
23-colts-marketing-draft_party-page_header-1125x633 (2)

The Indianapolis Colts today released a schedule of events for this month's 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place April 27–29 in Kansas City, Mo. The Colts currently hold the No. 4 pick in the 2023 draft. (Draft order is subject to change at any time.)

This year's festivities will include activities in:

  • Indianapolis, including the official Colts Draft Party, presented by Bud Light;
  • Kansas City, where the Colts will be represented by the 2023 Colts Inner Circle, including Colts "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members, booster club members and Colts Cheerleaders; and
  • Virtual, where fans can find comprehensive draft coverage on Colts social and digital platforms, as well as play games in the Colts Arcade or on Colts.com.

For more details, visit Colts.com/Draft. Fans also may find full draft coverage on Colts social & digital channels, including: Colts.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the Colts Mobile App.

---

SAT., APRIL 15 – Special Draft Appearances @ Colts Pro Shop

The Colts invite fans to gear up and start the draft celebrations early at the Colts Pro Shop! Colts Cheerleaders and "Blue" will make appearances, and fans can get the chance to see and take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLI.

Fans also may purchase the official 2023 Colts Draft Hat at the Pro Shop or by visiting shop.Colts.com.

WHEN:

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Pro Shop hours
  • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
  • 1 – 2 p.m.: Appearance by "Blue"
  • 3 – 4 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

WHERE: Colts Pro Shop @ Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

---

THURS., APRIL 20  – "With The Next Pick," presented by Verizon

With the Next Pick, presented by Verizon, is an Emmy®-award winning web series from Colts Productions giving fans an inside look at the Colts player personnel team and the upcoming draft.

Episode #1 – which chronicles final draft meetings with General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Shane Steichen and the Colts player personnel staff – is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on Colts.com, as well as on the Colts Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram sites.

---

THURS., APRIL 27  –  Official Colts Draft Parties, presented by Bud Light

The team will host the official Colts Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, at Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Plainfield and Westfield. The parties are free and open to fans of all ages.

Activities will include appearances by Colts Legends and Colts Cheerleaders, giveaways and other fan- and family-friendly opportunities. (Player appearances are subject to change without notice.)

--

INDIANAPOLIS

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
  • TBD: Special appearance by "Blue"
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts LB Gary Brackett
  • 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2747 E. 62nd St., Indianapolis

WHAT:

  • Colts giveaways
  • Onsite Colts Arcade games & prizes
  • Tailgating with the "Blue Crew" and Colts in Motion

--

GREENWOOD

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts CB Marlin Jackson
  • 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1077 N. Emerson Ave., Greenwood

--

PLAINFIELD

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with Colts Legend TBD.
  • 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2683 E. Main St., Suite 117, Plainfield

--

WESTFIELD

WHEN:

  • 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
  • 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
  • 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts TE Jack Doyle
  • 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2510 E. 146th St., Westfield

---

APRIL 27–29 – Kansas City Events

As part of the 2023 Colts Inner Circle, the Colts will send 24 fans – including "superfans," sweepstakes winners, season ticket members and booster club members – to Kansas City to represent the Colts at NFL events. They will be joined by members of Colts Cheer.

---

Colts Arcade & Virtual Games

Leading up to the draft, fans will be able to play interactive, Colts-themed digital games on Colts.com or the virtual Colts Arcade, via the official Colts Mobile App.

Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Games include:

  • Mock Draft Challenge. Fans can enter this contest to win a Jonathan Taylor-autographed football by guessing the first 10 picks of the 2023 draft.
  • Predict The Pick. Fans can enter by guessing the player position the Colts will make with their first selection in the 2023 draft. One winner will receive a Shaquille Leonard-autographed football.
  • “Meet The Prospects” Trivia. Fans can test their knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2023 draft. Complete available position player quizzes for a chance to win a Michael Pittman Jr.-autographed football.

Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 3, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the consensus four top quarterbacks in this year's class completed their pro days.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 20, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after last week's free agent frenzy saw plenty of movement across the league.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 13, After Carolina Panthers Trade Up To No. 1 With Chicago Bears

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after the Carolina Panthers shook up the 2023 draft with a seismic trade last week.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Where Colts' 8 Picks Fall, From First Round Through Seventh Round

The Colts own three top-100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and received a fifth-round pick from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for running back Nyheim Hines last season.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 6, Post-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a big week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

news

2023 NFL Combine Quarterback Recap: Sizing Up Alabama's Bryce Young

Bryce Young's much-anticipated height and weight measurements landed over the weekend in Indianapolis.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 27, Pre-NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis this week.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after draft prep began in earnest last week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Check it out below.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising