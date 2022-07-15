Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

The Colts will have two new starters on their offensive line for the first time since 2018 training camp opens at Grand Park later this month – but who those new starters will be is still to be determined. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' offensive line ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. 

Who's In

  • Dennis Kelly (signed as free agent)
  • Brandon Kemp (signed as free agent)
  • Jordan Murray (signed as free agent)
  • Jason Spriggs (signed as free agent)
  • Bernhard Raimann (drafted in third round)
  • Wesley French (signed as undrafted free agent)
  • Josh Seltzner (signed as undrafted free agent)
  • Ryan Van Demark (signed as undrafted free agent)

Raimann's athletic traits are plain to see – his testing numbers were off the charts – but the Colts were sold on him in the third round in part because of his willingness and ability to be coached. He made the move from tight end to left tackle in college at Central Michigan and allowed one sack and 16 pressures in 690 pass blocking snaps for the Chippewas in 2021.

The Colts also added two veteran tackles in Kelly (10th season) and Spriggs (6th season), and brought in plenty of young depth at tackle as well in Kemp, Murray and Van Demark. French is a center and Seltzner is a guard.

Who's Out

  • Julién Davenport (signed with Chicago Bears)
  • Eric Fisher (free agent)
  • Mark Glowinski (signed with New York Giants)
  • Chris Reed (signed with Minnesota Vikings)

With the departures of Fisher, Glowinski and Reed, the Colts will enter the season with two new starters on their offensive line for the first time since 2018.

Who's Back

  • Will Fries (second year)
  • Ryan Kelly (seventh year)
  • Quenton Nelson (fifth year)
  • Carter O'Donnell (second year)
  • Danny Pinter (third year)
  • Matt Pryor (fifth year)
  • Braden Smith (fifth year)

First in line to replace Fisher and Glowinski will be Pryor and Pinter, respectively, though both will be part of strong competition at left tackle and right guard during training camp. The Colts return three core members of their line in Pro Bowlers Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson, as well as a stalwart right tackle in Smith.

What To Watch For

Pryor will get the first crack at being the Colts' starting left tackle, but if and how Raimann pushes him during camp will be fascinating to watch. The one-on-one pass rushing drills between the O-line and D-line will be important to watch – how does Raimann become a better player from squaring off against Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and a talented group of pass rushers? Those reps – always some of the most competitive of camp – will be an important part of the Colts' evaluation of where their left tackle competition stands at Grand Park.

Statistically Speaking

Nelson has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, making him:

  • The 56th player in NFL history to accomplish that feat,
  • The 8th offensive lineman,
  • And the second Colts player (along with fullback Alan Ameche).

Links To The Past

Catch up on stories from earlier this year about the O-line on Colts.com:

They Said It

"I feel great. I feel really good. Strong, healthy, just ready to go. Excited for camp. I'm not going in there with two surgeries." – Left guard Quenton Nelson, who underwent two procedures before the start of training camp last year

