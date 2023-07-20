One big Colts training camp question, running backs: Can Jonathan Taylor, run game get back on track?

Jonathan Taylor's message to Anthony Richardson, whenever the No. 4 overall pick takes over as the Colts' starting quarterback, will be simple: "I got you."

And it's not just about giving Richardson the mental and physical breather of handing the ball off.

"No. 1, just let him know hey, we have a protection called, I'm keeping you upright," Taylor said. "Don't worry about a thing. We know the five guys up front, those guys are going to keep you upright.

"We're side by side. Look where we're at, we're side by side. That's how it is. I have your back. I'm right here with you. No matter, hey, I need you go to get this guy in the A-gap, or hey, I need you get out quick so I can dump it off to you. I'm right here by your side and that means something."

Richardson will need to trust Taylor when he drops back to pass, certainly. But for the health of the entire Colts offense, being able to lean on Taylor – whether Richardson or Gardner Minshew is at quarterback – will be key in 2023.