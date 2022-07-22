Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Special Teams

Some of the fiercest competition during training camp will happen among players vying for a role on Bubba Ventrone's special teams units – including at kicker between Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' special teamers ahead of the start of training camp on July 27. 

Jul 22, 2022 at 02:27 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's In

  • PK Jake Verity (signed as free agent)

Verity spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad before signing with the Colts in February. He has a big leg – he once hit a 63-yard field goal in high school – and made 76 percent of his kicks during five collegiate seasons at East Carolina.

Who's Out

  • PK Michael Badgley (free agent)

Badgley stepped in for the injured Rodrigo Blankenship in Week 6 and connected on 18 of 22 field goals and 40 of 41 PATs over 12 games.

Who's Back

  • PK Rodrigo Blankenship (third year)
  • LS Luke Rhodes (seventh year)
  • P Rigoberto Sanchez (sixth year)

Blankenship suffered a hip injury in the Colts' Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on injured reserve after, which ended his season. Blankenship is 43/51 (84 percent) on field goal attempts and 50/53 (94 percent) on PATs in his two seasons with the Colts.

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2021.

Sanchez was Pro Football Focus' fifth highest-graded punter last season.

What To Watch For

Last year, the Colts brought in former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Piñeiro to push Blankenship during training camp. The competition went well – neither Blankenship nor Piñeiro missed a kick during camp practices, and as the incumbent, Blankenship earned the job.

Blankenship is still the incumbent but will be pushed this year by Verity. That'll be the most obvious competition, but hardly the only one Bubba Ventrone's special teams units.

The Colts will have to replace three of their six most-used special teams coverage players from 2021 in Matthew Adams (351 snaps), George Odum (336 snaps) and Jordan Glasgow (206 snaps). Special teams aces Zaire Franklin (350 snaps), Ashton Dulin (280 snaps) and E.J. Speed (276 snaps) all return, and the Colts added a couple of veteran special teams guys in Brandon King and Armani Watts in free agency.

But as you're looking at which players will make 53-man roster out of camp, keep an eye on who's working with punt return, kick return, punt coverage and kickoff coverage units. Those will be critical factors as the Colts shape their 2022 roster.

Training Camp Information

The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2022. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2022 Training Camp Presented By Koorsen Fire & Security, click here.

Statistically Speaking

Players since 1994 to record multiple punt block touchdowns in a single season:

  • Ed Reed (Ravens, 2002)
  • Ed Reed (Ravens, 2003)
  • Blake Countess (Rams, 2017)
  • Blake Countess (Rams, 2018)
  • E.J. Speed (Colts, 2021)

They Said It

"Rod was our kicker last year so in my mind, it's Rod's to – but it's an open competition. We're going in like at every position, really. There are guys who are on the depth chart – I would say Rod would be on the depth chart as the 'No. 1 kicker' right now, but is it a competition? Yes. Is it a competition at every position? Yes. We all understand what that means and what it doesn't mean, but it will be a competition. We certainly respect what Rod has done since he's been here." - Head coach Frank Reich

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Safeties

The Colts' safety room underwent a significant overhaul this offseason, with the retirement of Khari Willis and the additions of an accomplished veteran (Rodney McLeod) and a talented rookie (Nick Cross). Check out what to watch for from the Colts' safeties ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

The Colts this offseason added former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a cornerback room that returns 2022 Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' cornerbacks ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

The Colts expect to be without All-Pro Darius Leonard for part of training camp, but Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed will all play key roles when the team arrives in Westfield. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' linebackers ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line

The Colts will arrive in Westfield with an impressive collection of established veterans and young talent on Nate Ollie's defensive line. Check out what to watch for from DeForest Buckner, Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye and the Colts' D-line ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

The Colts will have two new starters on their offensive line for the first time since 2018 training camp opens at Grand Park later this month – but who those new starters will be is still to be determined. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' offensive line ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

The Colts will bring a young, promising group of tight ends led by veteran Mo Alie-Cox to Grand Park later this month. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' tight ends ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

The Colts return a 1,000-yard talent, added a highly touted second-round pick and will feature strong competition under first-year wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' wide receivers ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will look to build on his record-setting 2021 season while Nyheim Hines should be a player to watch when the Colts open training camp at Grand Park later this month. Check out what to watch for from the Colts' running backs ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Colts 2022 Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

The Colts will open training camp at Grand Park later this month with three new quarterbacks, including former NFL and Super Bowl MVPs. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' quarterbacks ahead of the start of training camp on July 27.

news

Special Teams: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts brought in former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro to push Rodrigo Blankenship, who's coming off a record-breaking rookie season in Indianapolis. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' specialists heading into training camp.

news

Safeties: 2021 Position Preview

The Colts' safety pairing of Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon returns in 2021, as does 2020 special teams All-Pro George Odum. Here's everything you need to know about the Colts' safeties ahead of training camp.

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising