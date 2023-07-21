One big Colts training camp question, quarterbacks: Who emerges as Week 1 starter?

The Colts' quarterback competition will be among the most closely-watched position battles across the entire NFL in the coming weeks. 

Ahead of the Colts reporting to training camp at Grand Park on Tuesday, we've gone position-by-position looking at the biggest questions each unit will answer in the coming weeks in Westfield:

So that brings us to perhaps the biggest question facing the Colts this summer:

Who's going to start at quarterback when the season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Colts spent the spring setting foundations in their offense for Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson. OTAs and minicamp practices were not about competition – so not much should be read into how those reps were divided between the first/second/third team offense. Once the offseason program wrapped up, head coach Shane Steichen and the Colts' brain trust put together a plan for how each of those three quarterbacks will take reps during training camp.

And, starting with Wednesday's training camp-opening practice, we'll get to see that plan in action – and then where each quarterback takes things over the next month.

While we don't know where the competition will take the Colts between now and Labor Day weekend, we do know the team's quarterbacks will arrive at Grand Park with a healthy, productive relationship that'll only help things progress during training camp. Not only have Ehlinger, Minshew and Richardson been working with the same personal performance coach – Dr. Tom Gormely, who was a guest on this week's Official Colts Podcast – but they developed a strong bond during the spring.

"Gardner, he's a really good leader," Steichen said. "He's played a lot of football in this league. Just really pleased with his mindset and how he attacks every single day. Obviously, being with Anthony, and Anthony is seeing how he works. When you have that veteran presence around with a young quarterback to see that, I always think that helps. But I'm really pleased with both those guys."

An answer to this question will come into focus as training camp progresses in August. Come check out the competition for yourself by snagging a free ticket to Colts training camp here.

