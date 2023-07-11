One big Colts training camp question, safeties: How does Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety go?

Blackmon, though, isn't focusing on what may come next spring. His goals during the offseason program, and into training camp and the regular season, centered on doing whatever he can to help the Colts bounce back in 2023.

"It's definitely something that comes across my mind, but it's not something that I want to focus on," Blackmon said. "At the end of the day, I have a new job for me and that's strong safety and I'm willing to approach it and attack it as best as I can. That's one thing that I'm always willing to do – anything for the team. This is what the coach wants me to do, so I'll do my best and I'm just excited for this challenge. For me, it's just one day at a time because that's all I've got."