One big Colts training camp question, safeties: How does Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety go?

Blackmon spent the spring learning the in's and outs of playing strong safety in Gus Bradley's defense, and has a tremendous opportunity ahead not only for the Colts, but for himself personally. 

Jul 11, 2023 at 08:59 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Julian Blackmon

Julian Blackmon is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a clear head and a substantial opportunity.

The Colts this spring moved Blackmon to strong safety after he primarily played free safety over his first three seasons in Indianapolis. Instead of keeping a lid on opposing offenses by playing a deep in the center of the field, Blackmon in 2023 will take on a physical, communication-heavy role closer to the line of scrimmage.

It's a switch Blackmon feels suits him well, especially as a communicator (anyone who's been to a practice in Westfield knows Blackmon is one of the more boisterous guys on the Colts' defense).

"At free safety, it's more instinctual whereas at strong, it's much more vocal," Blackmon said. "I just have to pay attention to my keys and understand what I'm supposed to be looking at pre-snap and I'll be good from there."

But he's always been an underrated tackler and a stout run defender – his PFF run defense grade ranks fifth among safeties with at least 500 snaps since 2020:

Table inside Article
PlayerTeamPFF run defense grade# of run defense snaps
Jimmie WardSan Francisco 49ers91.1843
Antoine Winfield Jr.Tampa Bay Buccaneers91.0873
Minkah FitzpatrickPittsburgh Steelers89.81,202
Marcus EppsPhiladelphia Eagles89.5711
Julian BlackmonIndianapolis Colts88.6777

Blackmon will be pushed during training camp by Nick Cross, the 2022 third-round pick who started the first two games of his rookie year before defensive coordinator Gus Bradley turned to veteran Rodney McLeod Jr. to start at strong safety. Bradley said that move was more about McLeod's communication skills and decade of NFL experience than anything Cross was doing wrong during his age 21 season; Cross will have an opportunity to compete for playing time in 2023.

But if Blackmon nails his move to strong safety, he'll not only shore up a critical component of Bradley's defense, he'll set himself up well to either earn a contract extension from the Colts or become an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The potential for Blackmon to hit next spring with good tape at free and strong safety – as well as nickel corner – would serve him well in securing a second contract in the NFL.

2023 Player Creative Spotlight: Julian Blackmon

Take a look at some of the best photos of safety Julian Blackmon from 2023 media day.

32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Player Creative Content Shoot
1 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Player Creative Content Shoot

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
2 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon poses for media day.
3 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon poses for media day.

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Player Creative Content Shoot
4 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Player Creative Content Shoot

© Indianapolis Colts
Players pose in front of a ring light for portraits on media day.
5 / 10

Players pose in front of a ring light for portraits on media day.

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon poses for media day.
6 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon poses for media day.

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Player Creative Content Shoot
7 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Player Creative Content Shoot

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Player Creative Content Shoot
8 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Player Creative Content Shoot

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
9 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon 2023 Player Creative Content Shoot
10 / 10

32 S Julian Blackmon

2023 Player Creative Content Shoot

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Blackmon, though, isn't focusing on what may come next spring. His goals during the offseason program, and into training camp and the regular season, centered on doing whatever he can to help the Colts bounce back in 2023.

"It's definitely something that comes across my mind, but it's not something that I want to focus on," Blackmon said. "At the end of the day, I have a new job for me and that's strong safety and I'm willing to approach it and attack it as best as I can. That's one thing that I'm always willing to do – anything for the team. This is what the coach wants me to do, so I'll do my best and I'm just excited for this challenge. For me, it's just one day at a time because that's all I've got."

Related Content

news

One big Colts training camp question, special teams: Who are Brian Mason's core guys?

The Colts' first-year special teams coordinator will have plenty of competition to sort through during training camp.

news

Colts announce 2023 training camp schedule: Practice dates, times, themes

The Colts will hold four night practices at Grand Park, including two joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

news

Colts to host Chicago Bears for joint practices at Grand Park during 2023 training camp

The Colts will also have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

news

Dayo Odeyingbo Learning How To Use Length To Help Colts Pass Rush

Odeyingbo, the Colts' second-round pick in 2021, just wrapped up his first true training camp in the NFL.

news

Postcards From Camp: Why Matt Ryan Felt Colts Had Good, Productive Training Camp

The Colts held their final practice of training camp on Thursday at Grand Park, which was more of a jog-through practice – but those days are part of why quarterback Matt Ryan is encouraged about his team as they head back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Postcards From Camp: Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone On How Colts Will Move On Without Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez was more than the Colts' punter – he handled kickoffs, held field goals and is a positive influence in the team's locker room.

news

August 25 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 25, has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

news

Postcards From Camp: Colts 'Love It Up Here' With One Week Left In Westfield

The Colts began their final week of training camp practices at Grand Park on Tuesday, and did so with plenty of things left to accomplish before heading back to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts WR Coach Reggie Wayne Sees Alec Pierce 'Getting Better And Better'

Pierce, the Colts' second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been steadily improving throughout training camp.

news

Colts Waive C Alex Mollette, RB CJ Verdell

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Place Tight End Drew Ogletree On Injured Reserve

Ogletree, the sixth-round pick was in the midst of an impressive training camp, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Detroit Lions.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising