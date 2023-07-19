One big Colts training camp question, wide receivers: How do things shake out in the slot?

The Colts added veteran Isaiah McKenzie in free agency and selected Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing two players with experience in the slot to Shane Steichen's offense. 

Jul 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Josh Downs

Shane Steichen will have flexibility when it comes to the personnel groupings he uses in his first-year Colts' offense thanks to a deep group of tight ends and a couple of intriguing slot receiver options.

The benefit here is the Colts could, theoretically, heavily use 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) one week and then lean on 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers) the next depending on matchups with opposing defenses. To get there, the Colts would need multiple tight ends to emerge from what should be a strong training camp competition, plus either or both of these receivers to cement themselves as reliable options:

Table inside Article
PlayerHeightYearsSlot snapsTotal snapsSlot productionTotal production
Isaiah McKenzie (NFL)5-82017-20221,1631,802103 REC, 979 YDs, 11 TDs141 REC, 1,345 YDs, 11 TDs
Josh Downs (NCAA)5-92020-20221,4171,674178 REC, 2,208 YDs, 21 TDs211 REC, 2,483 YDS, 24 TDs

The Colts signed McKenzie, who spent the last five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, this offseason and then snagged Downs, the former North Carolina standout, with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both players have done the majority of their damage, either in the NFL or NCAA, from the slot – which makes sense given their size and the short-area quickness they both possess.

Downs got on the Colts' radar last fall, and a glowing review at the NFL Combine from wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne – who thought Downs was the top receiver in Indianapolis that week – only cemented the team's hope to landing him in the draft.

"Downs is a crafty route runner in the slot," Steichen said. "He had a lot of production at North Carolina. He just has a really good natural feel. I mean this guy is a football player and can find the dead spots in zone coverage. He just has a knack for getting open so really excited to about him."

The Colts aren't pigeonholing Downs into being a slot-only guy, though – Wayne envisions him being able to play outside at the "Z" receiver (an outside receiver who usually doesn't line up on the line of scrimmage, like an "X" receiver) and offering versatility there.

"What jumped out was he's pretty smart," Wayne said. "He was brought up with football in his life — his dad is a coach, he understands all the ins and outs. That's what you're looking for — you're trying to get a guy that can not only play and be successful, you're looking for a guy that can catch on quick and go out and do it."

Downs will have to compete not only with McKenzie, but with the team's tight ends, to earn snaps as a rookie. But how he develops, and/or how McKenzie fits into Steichen's scheme, in training camp will be key in setting up the Colts' offense for success starting in Week 1 of the regular season.

Related Content

news

July 29 Colts Training Camp Practice SOLD OUT

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sat., July 29 at 6 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out

news

One big Colts training camp question, tight ends: How does a crowded depth chart shake out?

The Colts' tight end room projects to be one of the team's most competitive units during training camp.

news

One big Colts training camp question, offensive line: Does Bernhard Raimann take the next step?

Raimann will look to build off a promising rookie year and lock down the left side of the Colts' offensive line in 2023.

news

One big Colts training camp question, defensive line: Does an eight-deep rotation emerge?

The Colts' defensive line is headlined by interior stalwarts DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but features plenty of depth and versatility that should produce plenty of competition during training camp.

news

One big Colts training camp question, linebackers: What's Shaquille Leonard's status?

Leonard, a three-time first-team AP All-Pro, underwent two procedures in 2022 to address a nerve issue and was limited to three games last season.

news

One big Colts training camp question, cornerbacks: What happens with young, athletic competition?

Between JuJu Brents, Darius Rush, Jaylon Jones, Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr. and others, the Colts' cornerback competition in training camp will be defined by length, athleticism and youth.

news

One big Colts training camp question, safeties: How does Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety go?

Blackmon spent the spring learning the in's and outs of playing strong safety in Gus Bradley's defense, and has a tremendous opportunity ahead not only for the Colts, but for himself personally.

news

One big Colts training camp question, special teams: Who are Brian Mason's core guys?

The Colts' first-year special teams coordinator will have plenty of competition to sort through during training camp.

news

Colts announce 2023 training camp schedule: Practice dates, times, themes

The Colts will hold four night practices at Grand Park, including two joint practices with the Chicago Bears.

news

Colts to host Chicago Bears for joint practices at Grand Park during 2023 training camp

The Colts will also have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Aug. 24 preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.

news

Dayo Odeyingbo Learning How To Use Length To Help Colts Pass Rush

Odeyingbo, the Colts' second-round pick in 2021, just wrapped up his first true training camp in the NFL.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising