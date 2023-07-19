One big Colts training camp question, wide receivers: How do things shake out in the slot?

The Colts signed McKenzie, who spent the last five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, this offseason and then snagged Downs, the former North Carolina standout, with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both players have done the majority of their damage, either in the NFL or NCAA, from the slot – which makes sense given their size and the short-area quickness they both possess.

Downs got on the Colts' radar last fall, and a glowing review at the NFL Combine from wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne – who thought Downs was the top receiver in Indianapolis that week – only cemented the team's hope to landing him in the draft.

"Downs is a crafty route runner in the slot," Steichen said. "He had a lot of production at North Carolina. He just has a really good natural feel. I mean this guy is a football player and can find the dead spots in zone coverage. He just has a knack for getting open so really excited to about him."

The Colts aren't pigeonholing Downs into being a slot-only guy, though – Wayne envisions him being able to play outside at the "Z" receiver (an outside receiver who usually doesn't line up on the line of scrimmage, like an "X" receiver) and offering versatility there.

"What jumped out was he's pretty smart," Wayne said. "He was brought up with football in his life — his dad is a coach, he understands all the ins and outs. That's what you're looking for — you're trying to get a guy that can not only play and be successful, you're looking for a guy that can catch on quick and go out and do it."