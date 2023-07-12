One big Colts training camp question, cornerbacks: What happens with young, athletic competition?

What the Colts' cornerback room may lack in experience – outside of veteran Kenny Moore II – it makes up for in traits.

Following the June release of Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who was found to be in violation of the NFL's gambling policy, the guys who will compete to start at outside cornerback during training camp have a combined 174 snaps on defense.

And all of those snaps belong to Dallis Flowers, the 2022 undrafted free agent who got some run with the Colts' defense down the stretch of his rookie year. The other four primary guys – and there could always be more who emerge, either currently or not currently on the roster – don't have any NFL defensive experience. Darrell Baker Jr. joined the Colts' practice squad last year and played a bit on special teams, while JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.