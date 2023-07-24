50 reasons to come to Colts training camp at Grand Park this summer

14. The intensity of red zone drills. These are some of the most critical situations a team can practice during training camp, and it'll be no different for the Colts with a new starting quarterback – and a handful of returning players who want to prove last year's issues inside the 20-yard line (29th in the NFL in touchdown percentage) were a mirage.

15. Dallis Flowers. Let's get into one of the most interesting position battles of training camp: Cornerback. The Colts will have Kenny Moore II (#23) as their top slot cornerback, but the team's two starting outside corner gigs are up for grabs. So we'll start with Dallis Flowers (#33), the 2022 undrafted free agent whose smooth athleticism and ideal size make him one of the guys to watch in this battle during training camp. Flowers played a bit of cornerback last year but was more known as a rookie as an electric kickoff returner.

16. Darrell Baker Jr. Baker (#39) joined the Colts' practice squad last year, and his top-end speed and length will give him a shot to compete in training camp.

17. The hometown kid. JuJu Brents (#29) had his draft party at Birdies, just down the road from Grand Park in Westfield. It was there Brents, an Indianapolis native, got a call from a 317 area code – with general manager Chris Ballard on the line telling him he'd be the No. 44 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Brents didn't participate in OTAs as he worked his way back from a wrist injury, but the Colts believe his size, physicality and talent will fit Bradley's defense well whenever he's ready to practice.

18. Darius Rush. The Colts snagged Rush (#30), a converted wide receiver who ran a sub-4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, in the fifth round of this year's draft. He'll bring speed and ball skills to the Colts' cornerback competition.

19. Jaylon Jones. Jones (#40), a seventh-round pick from Texas A&M, is another guy whose athletic profile fits what Bradley wants from his cornerbacks. While these five cornerbacks may lack experience, they all have standout athletic traits that Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus will work to mold at Grand Park over the next few weeks.

20. Wide receiver vs. cornerback drills. No single drill produces more oohs and aahs than these one-one-one battles. How the Colts' cornerbacks do in them won't be the deciding factor on who tops the depth chart, but they're a great way to turn up the competitiveness of practice while the participants work on their technique.

21. Alec Pierce in one-on-one drills. Pierce (#14) was one of 31 receivers to average over 14 yards per reception when facing press coverage in 2022, and his go-up-and-get-it ball skills lead to plenty of competitive reps in one-on-one situations. Pierce spent the offseason working on refining his routes, but when it comes to making a play on a 50/50 ball – he showed last year the odds he comes down with a reception are higher than 50 percent.

22. O-line vs D-line one-on-one drills. Watching the big guys get after it is a yearly favorite of mine. Sometimes it's worth turning your attention away from the pass-catching drills to check these out.

23. DeForest Buckner's scooter gang. A few years back, Buckner (#99) gifted the Colts' defensive line scooters for Christmas, with the intent to use them for getting around training camp. Watching Buckner, Grover Stewart (#90) and Tyquan Lewis (#94) roll up to practice on those things – usually together – is, to me, one of the surest signs that football is right around the corner.

24. Reggie Wayne, the coach. Sometimes, across sports, the best players don't make for the best coaches (it can be hard to translate your own greatness for a larger group of players). Reggie Wayne is an exception to that rule. The care he has for his players, the teaching he offers them and the knowledge and tips he provides shined in 2022, his first season as a full-time coach. It's easy to see why Steichen kept him on the Colts' staff after being hired earlier this year – and it had nothing to do with his name sitting atop Lucas Oil Stadium in the Colts' Ring of Honor.

25. Night practices. The Colts' three practices under the lights of Grand Park are all sold out, but if you have a ticket, you're in for a treat. There's not much better than a warm summer Indiana night watching the Colts get some work in – and two of those practices are joint ones with the Chicago Bears, which are always a highlight of August.

26. The Colts' front seven vs. Justin Fields. Fields is one of the NFL's most dangerous quarterbacks with the ball in his hands on the run. For the Colts' front, discipline will be emphasized every day in practice (especially when Richardson is on the field) - but in these joint practices, discipline will be key to contain Fields in 11-on-11 periods.

27. The Colts' cornerbacks vs. D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney and the Bears' wide receivers. By the time mid-August rolls around, the Colts' cornerbacks will have got plenty of reps against Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, etc. – and a change of opponent will probably be welcome. The Bears have the speedy Mooney (a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021) and the shifty Moore (a 1,000-yard receiver from 2019-2021) to provide new challenges to a young group of corners for a few nights in August.