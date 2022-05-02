10 Colts Things Learned About 2022 NFL Draft: Chris Ballard's Strategy, Alec Pierce's Fit, Jelani Woods' Upside And More

The Colts aren't worried about Pierce's ability to develop as a route-runner – that's something most wide receivers need to hone in on in making the jump from college to the NFL.

"That's more common that not for guys coming out of college football, particularly a lot of the schemes that are being run nowadays," Henry said. "And it's just basically along the same lines of a running back that needs to get better at pass pro — sometimes they're just not asked to do it. ... I think you could probably say that for at least half of the receivers coming out of college, they need work on the route tree because they have't run a full tree.

"The thing we look at in that regard is, okay, is this guy athletic enough? (Pierce) certainly is. Is this guy intelligent? Does have have instincts? He does. Is he coachable? Is he willing to learn? Is he willing to work and perfect that craft? I think he checks all those boxes, so I think we're in good shape with him."

But here's the other thing with Pierce, one which fits a sneaky need – a need only a team with one of the best running backs in the NFL can actually consider.

Pierce likes to block. And he's good at it, too.

"We think he's going to be able to do a lot of the stuff that Zach (Pascal) did blocking for us in the run game," Ballard said, "which is really important."

This is a guy who was so physical Cincinnati tried him out as a SAM linebacker for a few practices during bowl season his freshman year. And the opportunity to help turn Jonathan Taylor runs from 10 yards to 70 yards is one he's looking forward to at the NFL level, too.