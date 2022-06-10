Colts Sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., T Jason Spriggs; Waive DE Cullen Wick

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 

Jun 10, 2022 at 11:31 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and tackle Jason Spriggs and waived defensive end Cullen Wick.

Cox Jr., 6-3, 270 pounds, has played in 26 career games (two starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020-21), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2017-19) and has totaled 30 tackles (19 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and has registered two solo tackles. In 2021, Cox Jr. spent the entire season on the Bills' Injured Reserve list.

Spriggs, 6-6, 301 pounds, has played in 59 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Atlanta Falcons (2021), Chicago Bears (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2016-19). He has also appeared in four postseason contests. Spriggs was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in 15 games (one start) with the Falcons. A native of Elkhart, Ind., he played collegiately at Indiana.

Wick, 6-3, 267 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 37 games (14 starts) at Tulsa (2018-21) and totaled 95 tackles (42 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Prior to Tulsa, Wick played at Blinn Junior College and tallied 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

