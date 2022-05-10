Colts Sign T Dennis Kelly; Release LB Malik Jefferson, T Shon Coleman; Waive TE Farrod Green, TE Eli Wolf

The Colts on Tuesday signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

The 6-foot-8, 321 pound Kelly is entering his 11th year in the NFL after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2015), Tennessee Titans (2016-2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021). Kelly has played in 114 regular season games with 51 starts; he's also appeared in eight playoff games with two starts.

Both of those starts came in each of the last two postseasons with the Titans (2020) and Packers (2021). Kelly also caught a touchdown in the 2019 AFC Championship, which earned him the distinction of being the heaviest player to catch a touchdown in the playoffs.

Kelly, a native of Chicago Heights, Ill., played his college ball at Purdue and was a fifth-round pick (No. 153 overall) of the Eagles in 2012. Kelly's brother, Tim, spent three seasons as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator (2019-2021) and was hired earlier this year as the Titans' passing game coordinator.